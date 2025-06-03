Aiyedatiwa unveils Ondo’s upgraded pharma-grade drugs warehouse

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo state, has restated that health remains a top priority of his administration, saying that access to safe, quality, and affordable medicines is a fundamental part of the government’s commitment to building a healthier and stronger state.

The Governor made this commitment on Tuesday, during the official commissioning of the newly upgraded Central Medical Stores to a Pharma-grade Warehouse in Akure, the state capital.

The governor who described the project as a major leap in strengthening the state’s healthcare delivery system said it is also a bold step toward eliminating counterfeit and substandard drugs from public health facilities.

Aiyedatiwa explained that the upgrade of the Central Medical Stores was the result of a strategic partnership between the Ondo State Government, the Federal Government, and the Global Fund through counterpart funding arrangements.

“It became imperative to upgrade the facility to a Pharma-grade Warehouse that adheres to international best practices for drug storage, thereby protecting the potency, safety, and quality of all health commodities,” he said.

The Governor stressed that one of the most significant health threats in Nigeria and Africa at large is the widespread circulation of counterfeit and substandard drugs.

He assured the public that the new warehouse will strengthen quality assurance mechanisms and procurement systems.

He said “With this facility, we are taking concrete steps to eliminate fake medicines from our supply chain.

“We have instituted strict procurement policies to ensure that all drugs are sourced exclusively from registered and reputable pharmaceutical manufacturers and importers,”

He stated that the facility would not only ensure optimal storage conditions but would also enhance inventory management, reduce wastage, and guarantee the timely and safe distribution of health commodities to hospitals and clinics across the state.

The Governor also disclosed that the state recently collaborated with the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI) to produce the first edition of the Ondo State Essential Medicines List, a major stride in standardizing healthcare delivery and drug availability.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Executive Secretary of the Ondo State Drugs and Health Commodities Management Agency (ODHCMA), Pharmacist (Dr.) Amos Ayegbusi, described the event as a major leap in strengthening the state’s healthcare system.

He expressed deep appreciation to Governor Aiyedatiwa for his unwavering support, particularly the prompt release of counterpart funds that enabled the project’s timely completion.

Representing the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Ali Pate, at the commissioning, Mrs. Celine Onunkwo, Coordinator of the National Product Supply Chain Management Program, described the facility as a critical milestone towards achieving Universal Health Coverage.

She emphasized that the warehouse will serve as the backbone of an integrated, efficient system for storing and distributing essential medicines and public health commodities.

Onunkwo commended Governor Aiyedatiwa for his commitment to healthcare development and called for sustained investment in distribution networks and warehouse maintenance to ensure long-term success.

Meanwhile, the Special Adviser on Health, Professor Simidele Odimayo, represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Mr. Adeniran Ikumola, praised Governor Aiyedatiwa for his visionary leadership in advancing the health sector in Ondo State.

He noted that the successful upgrade and commissioning of the Central Medical Store is a reflection of the governor’s dedication to building a resilient and efficient healthcare system, emphasizing that such investments will have lasting impacts on service delivery and access to essential medicines for the people of the state.

In attendance at the event were the Deputy Governor, Dr Olayide Adelami, Secretary to the State Government, Dr Taiwo Fasoranti, Chief of Staff, Prince Segun Omojuwa, traditional rulers, members of the State Executive Council, top government functionaries, among others.

