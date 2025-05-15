Aiyedatiwa unveils IHVN as non-state actor for ‘IMPACT Malaria Project’

As part of efforts to combat malaria and improve healthcare delivery in Ondo State, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has unveiled IHVN as Non-State Actor of the IMPACT Malaria Project.

The governor, who reiterated his administration’s resolve to change the narrative in the health sector, said the fight against malaria and other communicable diseases prevalent in Nigeria would soon be a thing of the past.

Represented by his Special Adviser on Health, Professor Simidele Odimayo, he commended the successes already recorded in the state’s anti-malaria campaign.

He noted that the current administration has ensured a steady supply of anti-malaria drugs across all Primary Health Care (PHC) centres and General Hospitals in the state.

He lauded the commitment of the newly unveiled Non-State Actor, saying their inclusion would further bolster the efforts of the government and other stakeholders in ensuring a malaria-free society.

He said, “They have shown readiness to support the state’s vision of eradicating malaria.”

The Special Adviser on Health said the present administration in the state, led by Aiyedatiwa, would continue to prioritise the health sector through the revitalisation of primary health care centres in all 203 wards of the state.

He assured that the state government is also working towards eliminating salary disparities between state and federal health workers.

He disclosed that recruitment of health workers has commenced and urged qualified medical personnel to take advantage of the opportunity, assuring them of attractive welfare packages.

“The Governor is committed not only to hiring more health professionals but also to enhancing their capacity through regular training and retraining,” he added.

Highlighting recent milestones, the Special Adviser revealed that the 250-bed hospital in Akure has been completed, while work is progressing on the facility in Ondo.

He also assured that the CT scan centre at Laje, Ondo, would be functional before the end of May.

Odimayo praised the Governor’s initiative in launching the informal sector component of the State Health Insurance Scheme, noting that over 250,000 residents are currently benefiting from the programme.

The Project Coordinator of the IMPACT Malaria Project, Dr. Waheed Afolayan, provided insight into the rigorous selection process of the Non-State Actors, assuring that those selected possess the capacity and commitment required to drive the project forward.

He noted that the improved availability of anti-malaria commodities has significantly increased patronage at healthcare facilities across the state.

The event also featured a visit to the Ondo State Drug and Health Commodities Management Agency, where the Special Adviser commissioned newly supplied drugs delivered to the state by the IHVN team.

