Aiyedatiwa tasks Corps members on patriotism

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo, has urged members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to embrace the values of patriotism, discipline, selflessness, and integrity throughout their service year.

The Governor gave the charge during the official swearing-in of the 2025 Batch ‘B’ Stream II corps members at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Ikare-Akoko.

Aiyedatiwa who describing the service year as a golden opportunity, urged the corps members to view their deployment not as a mere obligation, but as a platform to make lasting contributions to their host communities.

Represented by the Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Hon. Segun Henry Omoyofunmi, the Governor noted that the NYSC scheme remains a strong instrument for promoting peace, unity, and integration in Nigeria.

He said “By deploying young graduates across the country, the scheme continues to bridge ethnic, cultural, and linguistic divides, thereby reinforcing national cohesion”

Aiyedatiwa assured the corps members of his administration’s commitment to their welfare and security, adding that his government is working closely with security agencies to guarantee their protection in all parts of the state.

In her welcome address, the Chairman of the NYSC Ondo State Governing Board—represented by Mrs. Catherine Okukpe, Director of Youth in the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development—commended the Governor for his sustained support for the scheme.

He congratulated the new corps members for joining what he described as a noble tradition of service, reminding them that the orientation course was designed to mould them into disciplined leaders equipped with resilience and skills for nation-building.

Similarly, the Ondo State NYSC Coordinator, Mrs. Kuburat Omowumi Bakare, encouraged corps members to actively engage in all camp activities, including leadership training, paramilitary drills, citizenship education, and the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme.

She appealed to corps employers to prioritize the welfare and accommodation of corps members posted to their organizations, while also urging the state government to continue upgrading camp facilities.

Bakare further advised the corps members to respect their host communities, remain law-abiding, and uphold the ideals of the NYSC scheme.

The ceremony featured the inspection of camp facilities and ongoing projects, with the event attended by top government officials, traditional rulers, heads of collaborating agencies, and community leaders, all of whom pledged their support for the continued success of the NYSC in Ondo.