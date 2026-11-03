Aiyedatiwa tasks alumni, stakehoders on public school development

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has called on education stakeholders and financially capable alumni to partner with the government in addressing infrastructural deficits in public schools and improving access to quality education.

The governor made the call at the 50th anniversary of Omooluorogbo Grammar School, Akure, where he urged old students to give back to their alma mater by contributing to its development.

Aiyedatiwa, who was represented by the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Mr Sunday Olajide, said alumni contributions were essential to the growth and sustainability of educational institutions.

He noted that the government could not shoulder the responsibility of funding the education sector alone, stressing the need for old students and other stakeholders to complement its efforts through meaningful interventions.

The governor urged the alumni to use the golden jubilee celebration as an opportunity to renew their commitment to the institution that provided the foundation for their achievements in various fields.

Speaking at the event, chairman of the anniversary planning committee and former Commissioner for Information in the state, Mr Kayode Akinmade, said the old students decided to invest in their alma mater as a way of appreciating the institution for shaping their lives and careers.

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Akinmade explained that the interventions were designed to improve the school’s infrastructure, create a conducive learning environment and provide facilities that would enhance students’ academic performance.

As part of the projects, Akinmade constructed and furnished a four-classroom block and donated a generating set to improve power supply in the school.

Similarly, Dr Munirat Ogunlayi renovated the school hall, while Mr Oluwole Adelabu renovated the staff office and administrative block.

Other interventions included the construction of a perimeter fence to strengthen security and the donation of exercise books to support students’ learning.

The alumni also established a Student Support Programme (SSP) to assist indigent students financially, particularly with the costs of their Junior Secondary School (JSS) examinations and West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Akinmade stressed that the projects were intended to provide additional classroom space, improve the school’s physical environment and enhance working conditions for teachers and other staff.

He urged other ex-students to contribute to the institution’s development, noting that public school improvement should be a collective responsibility.

The celebration brought together old students, teachers, current students and other stakeholders to reflect on the school’s 50-year journey and reaffirm their commitment to its continued growth and development.