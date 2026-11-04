Aiyedatiwa steps up efforts to tackle water scarcity in seven Ondo LGAs

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State on Wednesday said his administration had intensified efforts to end water scarcity in seven local government areas of the state through the rehabilitation of the Owena Multipurpose Dam Water Treatment Plant and the expansion of Akure’s urban water supply network.

Aiyedatiwa disclosed this during an inspection of the first batch of ductile iron pipes and other equipment delivered for the water project. He assured residents that his government was committed to restoring a regular supply of clean, pipe-borne water to their homes.

The governor, who inspected the consignment delivered by CGC Nigeria Limited at the Governor’s Office, Alagbaka, Akure, on Wednesday, charged the contractor to ensure strict compliance with approved technical specifications and deliver the project within the stipulated timeframe.

The project, being implemented under the National Urban Water Sector Reform Project and Akure Urban Water Supply Project, involves the rehabilitation of the Owena Water Treatment Plant, construction of an 800mm ductile iron transmission pipeline to Akure, provision of a new reservoir at Oke Aro, expansion of distribution networks, and rehabilitation of three township reservoirs at Okebola.

The governor described the arrival of the materials as a major milestone in his administration’s determination to restore a regular supply of clean, pipe-borne water to residents, stressing that the project must not suffer unnecessary delays.

He said the water project was one of the promises made during his election campaign that his administration was determined to fulfil.

“We want to deliver this as soon as possible. Our time here is tenured. I want to deliver a legacy project for our people, based on the promises we made during our election campaign.

“We don’t want to make these promises without fulfilment. And this is one of the fulfilments of those promises, by providing healthy, clean, pipe-borne water for our people to drink,” he said.

Aiyedatiwa recalled that the project was flagged off at the Owena Multipurpose Dam on December 9, 2025, adding that the arrival of the equipment demonstrated his administration’s commitment to translating promises into tangible development.

He explained that the projects, being implemented by the Ondo State Water Corporation with support from the French Development Agency (AFD) and the African Development Bank (AfDB), were designed to improve access to safe drinking water, strengthen the financial sustainability of water services, and improve governance in the sector.

The consignment includes valves, couplings, discharge machinery, mixers, backwash pumps, vacuum ventilators, and ductile iron pipes, which are expected to support the rehabilitation of the treatment plant and the transmission of treated water to service reservoirs across Akure.

The governor commended the Water Corporation, the Project Implementation Unit, AFD, CGC Nigeria Limited, project consultants SGI, and the engineers and technical personnel involved in the scheme.

He said access to potable water remained critical to public health, economic activities, community development, and the general well-being of residents.

Aiyedatiwa consequently directed the contractor to ensure the proper handling, installation, and deployment of the equipment in accordance with approved specifications. He also urged project authorities to maintain effective supervision and enforce quality, safety, and accountability standards.

“Our ultimate objective is not merely to receive equipment or complete construction works. It is to ensure that the people of Ondo State enjoy improved access to reliable and sustainable potable water,” he said.

Earlier, the Administrative Secretary, Ministry of Water Resources, Public Sanitation and Hygiene, Mrs Victoria Adetoye, said the arrival of the pipes had demonstrated that the project was achievable, contrary to doubts previously expressed by some people.

She commended the governor’s commitment to the water sector, expressing optimism that residents of the benefiting communities would begin to enjoy water supply in their homes by the same period next year.

Adetoye disclosed that the first phase of the project would cover six local government areas in the Central Senatorial District and Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo in the Southern Senatorial District, bringing the number of benefiting councils to seven.

“Majority of people thought this was impossible. But here we are witnessing it live. Since your inception, sir, you promised that your government would be different. And we can see it live.

“By this time next year, by God’s grace, every one of us will be taking water in our own abode,” she said.

The Managing Director of CGC Nigeria Limited, Wang Peng, expressed delight at the arrival of the first batch of pipes and appreciated the state government and the water sector team for their support.

He assured the government that the company would complete the project within schedule and in line with the required quality standards.

The Chief of Staff to the Governor, Prince Segun Omojuwa; Head of Service, Chief Segun Odusanya; Special Adviser to the Governor on Transport, Muyiwa Ogunyemi; and Director-General of OSRC Media Group, Kenneth Odusola-Stevenson, among other government officials, attended the inspection.