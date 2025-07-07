Aiyedatiwa seeks collaboration with NALDA to boost agriculture in Ondo

As part of efforts to boost mechanised farming and strengthen food security initiatives across Ondo State, the state governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, on Monday said his administration is ready to partner with the National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA).

The governor made this known during a courtesy visit led by the Ondo State Coordinator of NALDA, Chief Olusola Ayandokun, to the Office of the Governor in Akure, the state capital.

While welcoming the NALDA delegation, Aiyedatiwa emphasised that land clearing remains a major hurdle preventing many farmers, particularly young people, from engaging in or expanding mechanised agriculture.

He noted that this critical challenge aligns directly with one of NALDA’s primary functions.

The governor said, “We know that one of the major expenditures that hinder a lot of farmers from going into mechanised farming or expanding their operations is land clearing.

“I’ve heard that land clearing is one of the key activities of NALDA and this is encouraging.”

Highlighting the youth potential in agriculture, the governor remarked that once the bottleneck of land clearing is addressed, young people will be more willing to embrace farming.

He commended the integrated farm estate model initiated by NALDA in other states, noting that Ondo already has similar infrastructure in place, especially in farm settlements that can be revived and upgraded through partnership.

Aiyedatiwa expressed optimism that the collaboration would also promote animal husbandry, especially in the rearing of goats and rabbits, areas where Ondo has natural advantages.

In his remarks, the Ondo State Coordinator of NALDA, Ayandokun, assured the governor of the agency’s commitment to supporting the state’s agricultural agenda.

He explained that NALDA, a federal government initiative, is focused on reclaiming and opening up farmland, promoting food security, empowering youth and women, and supporting the agricultural value chain.

The coordinator lamented past policy disruptions that previously scrapped the agency but noted its recent revitalisation under the current federal administration.

“NALDA’s goals include land clearing, preparation, and allocation to farmers, as well as establishing integrated farm estates, providing agricultural inputs, promoting animal husbandry, and training,” he said.

Ayandokun also highlighted Ondo’s suitability for projects involving cocoa, oil palm, goat and rabbit farming, and integrated farm settlements, especially in areas like the Ile-Oluji farm settlement.

He disclosed that some parcels of land have already been allocated for pilot projects, and training modules are in place for farmers.

The NALDA Coordinator also stressed the importance of encouraging every household to engage in some form of backyard farming, whether crop or livestock, to ensure food security at the grassroots level.

In attendance were the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Taiwo Fasoranti; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Prince Segun Omojuwa; and Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Agric and Agric-Business, Mr Rotimi Wemimo Akinsola.

