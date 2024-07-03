Ondo Governor, Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa has promised that his administration will upgrade the infrastructures and facilities at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Ikare-Akoko.

He made the promise when he inspected the hostel accommodation and conveniences shortly after he declared open the 2024 Batch ‘B’ (Stream 1) orientation course.

Aiyedatiwa, who was accompanied by the NYSC Ondo State Coordinator, Mr. Sam Amaramiro Pepple said that the camp which had hosted several thousands of corps members many years ago when the facility was released to the Scheme expressed optimism towards renovating and upgrading facilities at one of the oldest camps in the country.

The Governor who is known to be NYSC friendly just like his principal and predecessor, late Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, enjoined the corps members to rededicate themselves and brace up for the tasks ahead, which though daunting and arduous, will be fulfilling for national development.

He said that his Government, as a responsible and responsive one, will cater for the welfare and security of members of the service corps during the service year, and admonished them to eschew all negative tendencies and rededicate themselves to bringing positive changes.

“As, we, therefore induct you into the National Service of our dear country, today, you face a greater challenge to prove that the future of our country and coming generations will be secure in your hands”.

The Governor noted that their mobilisation and subsequent deployment came up at a time in national history when questions and concerns were being raised on the development and future of the youths, and therefore charged them to reflect on the evolution of the country and their roles as catalysts for the much needed national rebirth and reconstruction.

He commended the camp officials and all the stakeholders of the NYSC for their support and assistance, which has over the years been sustaining the Scheme to effectively deliver on its mandate.

“Let us continue in this stead so that these young Nigerians will have a good tale to tell the world during and after the service year” he concluded.

In his opening remarks, the State Coordinator, Mr. Sam Amaramiro Pepple expressed gratitude to the Governor for his love for the Nigerian youths which he had displayed with his physical presence to usher the patriotic corps members to the State.

The State Coordinator had earlier intimated to the Governor of the challenges bedeviling the Scheme in the state, which included deteriorating and decrepit infrastructure in the camp, lack of adequate hostel accommodation for both corps members and camp officials, broken down Mikano generator which had not come up despite the huge amount of money running into several millions of naira, and encroachment on the camp land.

Pepple, who appealed to the Government to come to their aid in addressing these issues and concerns as their primary responsibility as enshrined in the NYSC Act, hinted that about 1432 registered so far are grappling with lack of power supply challenge, which he said was not good for the soaring image of the Ondo State Government.

The official opening ceremony was well attended by important personalities which included Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, who doubles as NYSC Governing Board Chairman, Hon. Saka Yusuf Ogunleye, Commissioners for Environment, and Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Hon Oseni Oyeniyi and Honourable Alimi Pakuro respectively.

Others were His Royal Majesties, Oba Adefemi Adeleke Adegbite-Adedoyin, the Owa-Ale Adimula of Ikareland, and Oba Isaac Sunday Adeyeye, Ajimo III, the Alale of Akungba-Akoko while the Olukare of Ikare Kingdom was represented by Sasere of Okoja, High Chief Fasasi Olatunji.

Also, those in attendance were His Royal Highnesses Oba Victor Adetona, JP, the Owa of Ogbagi land; Oba Samuel Agunloye, the Alawuga of Auga-Akoko; Oba Ayodele, the Onise of Ise-Akoko and Oba Adefemi Ajiboye, the Olugbe of Ugbe-Akoko.

The Chief Judge was represented by Hon. Justice Sylvester Femi Akinbinu, who administered the Oath of Allegiance to the registered corps members with a charge on them to be proud of their fatherland and be prepared to serve honestly and faithfully.

