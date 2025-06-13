Aiyedatiwa nominates 12 new commissioners

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo state, has nominated and forwarded a list of 12 Commissioner nominees to the state House of Assembly for confirmation.

The list of the nominees was contained in a letter addressed to the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt Hon Olamide Oladiji, on Thursday, requesting for the confirmation of 12 commissioners in the State Executive Council, (SEC).

In a statement issued by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Ebenezer Adeniyan, Aiyedatiwa said “In exercise of the power conferred on me by Section 192 (1&2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) ” I wish to forward to your esteemed office the following Commissioner nominees for your kind consideration and confirmation of the House of Assembly.

The nominees include, Professor Igbekele Ajibefun, Engr Ayorinde Abiola Olawoye, Hon. Ayodele Akande, Engr Alabi Johnson, Alhaji Amidu Takuro, Otunba Adewale Akinlosotu and Mr. Idowu Ajanaku. Others are, Dr Oluwaseun Abosede Osamaye, Dr Tob Loko, Mr. Olaolu Akindolire, Hon. Sunday Olajide and Mr. Omoyofunmi Segun Henry The governor said ” l shall be most obliged to the Honourable House for your expeditious action on this request in the overall interest of our dear State.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE