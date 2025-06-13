Aiyedatiwa launches FG’s N1.2bn conditional cash transfer in Ondo

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has said his administration will continue to prioritise social inclusion and economic empowerment of vulnerable citizens through strategic partnerships with the Federal Government.

Aiyedatiwa made this commitment during the official flag-off ceremony of the second phase of the Conditional Cash Transfer disbursement to beneficiaries in Ondo State, held at the Akure South Local Government Secretariat on Friday.

At the event, Governor Aiyedatiwa launched the distribution of the Renewed Hope Debit Cards to thousands of beneficiaries as part of the Federal Government’s National Social Investment Programme (NSIP), implemented in collaboration with the Ondo State Government through the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA).

The Governor, who expressed joy and a deep sense of responsibility, noted that the initiative is a bold step towards fulfilling the promise of “Renewed Hope” and improving the lives of the people of Ondo State.

He said, “Today, we take yet another bold step in our ongoing commitment to improving the welfare of our people, ensuring social inclusion and fulfilling the promise of Renewed Hope for all.”

According to the Governor, a total of 16,255 beneficiaries across all 18 Local Government Areas in the state will receive ₦75,000 each, disbursed in monthly instalments of ₦25,000 for three months, directly through their debit cards.

He said the total amount injected into the scheme is ₦1,219,125,000, providing direct economic support to thousands of households.

The Governor recalled that in November 2024, a total of 8,637 debit cards were distributed to beneficiaries, amounting to ₦647,775,000, making the current phase a significant expansion of the social safety net.

“We understand the economic challenges that many of our people face, and this programme is a clear demonstration that the government stands with you,” the Governor added.

He further disclosed that efforts are ongoing to expand the state’s social register to accommodate more vulnerable households, stressing that no vulnerable household should be left behind.

Aiyedatiwa expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development for sustaining the programme and prioritising the well-being of ordinary Nigerians.

He said, “To our esteemed beneficiaries, I urge you to use these funds wisely, invest in your families, support your businesses, and ensure that this opportunity translates to meaningful progress in your lives.”

In his welcome address, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Social Investment, Mr Alonge Felix Kolawole, described the programme as a reflection of the Governor’s “Our Ease” agenda aimed at making life easier, particularly for women and persons with disabilities.

He stated that thousands benefited during the first phase and emphasised that the selection process was devoid of favouritism or political influence, relying solely on Community-Based Targeting Enumeration.

In his goodwill message, the State Director of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Mr James Adekunle, commended the initiative, stating that Ondo State remains one of the few states that have fully keyed into the Renewed Hope agenda of President Tinubu.

He commended the state governor, Aiyedatiwa, for his proactive efforts in bringing national programmes to the people of the state.

Also speaking, the Chairman of Akure South Local Government, Hon. Gbenga Fasua, thanked the Governor for his commitment to poverty alleviation.

He described the Governor as a divinely chosen leader, citing the impact of his programmes in transforming lives across the state.

The Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi, who also graced the occasion, praised the Governor’s leadership and alignment with the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope agenda.

He stated that the people of Ondo State made the right decision in entrusting their future to Governor Aiyedatiwa, noting that the Governor has not disappointed.

In attendance were the Deputy Governor, Dr Olayide Adelami, the member representing Akure South Constituency 1 in the State House of Assembly, Hon. Stephen Abitogun, traditional rulers, LCDA chairmen, political leaders, and other top government functionaries.

