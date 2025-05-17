Aiyedatiwa inspects ongoing road projects in Ondo South

…. hails progress on rehabilitation of 60km selected roads, as contractors begin work on Araromi beach link roads

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has reiterated his administration’s commitment towards reducing the infrastructure deficit in the state.

This is just as Aiyedatiwa assured that the ongoing construction and rehabilitation of 60km selected roads across the state are progressing steadily and will significantly enhance rural access and economic connectivity in the state.

The Governor made this assertion during an inspection visit to Ilaje Local Government Area, where he assessed the level of work on key road infrastructure, including projects supported by the state and development partners.

Speaking at Igbokoda, Aiyedatiwa highlighted that the roads being inspected form part of a 60-kilometre stretch of ongoing construction distributed across the three senatorial districts of the state.

According to him, the projects are being executed by various contractors, including those under the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAMP), a World Bank-assisted initiative with counterpart funding by the state government.

“These are rural access and great marketing programs designed to help our farmers bring their produce to the market and urban centres with ease,” the Governor said.

He noted that one of the inspected roads in the South Senatorial District is a 4.5km stretch of NDDC Quarters road being handled by the Ministry of Infrastructure.

“As you can see, much work has been done. About 15 to 20 per cent of the road has been completed. We are here to assess the quality and speed of work,” he added.

Accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Works and Engr. Abiola Olawoye, the Special Adviser on Infrastructure, Lands, and Housing, the governor also visited several RAMP project sites.

The road included the 1.7km Araromi Beach road leading to Holy Centre, where contractors have been recently mobilised to the site, and the road from Oboto to the coastline, aimed at aiding fishermen in transporting their catch inland for sale.

“These are some of the roads we have come to inspect in the Southern Senatorial District. There are other roads we couldn’t reach today, but we will schedule visits to those locations later,” the Governor said.

Expressing satisfaction with the pace and quality of work, the Governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to delivering infrastructure that enhances mobility, supports local economies, and improves the standard of living for the people of Ondo State.

