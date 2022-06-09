Aiyedatiwa, Ikpeazu, Ladoja, Oke others grace Makinde’s 50th birthday celebration

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State; deputy governor of Ondo State, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa; wife of Abia State governor, Mrs Nkechi Ikpeazu; former governor Rashidi Ladoja were among dignitaries present at a special thanksgiving service held at St Peter, Aremo, Ibadan, on Thursday, to mark the 50th birthday of the wife of the Oyo State governor, Mrs Tamunominini Makinde.

The thanksgiving service presided over by Supervising Bishop, Diocese of Ibadan North (Anglican Communion), Most Reverend Joseph Akinfenwa was also attended by Bishop Francis Wale Oke; deputy Speaker, Oyo House of Assembly, Honourable Abiodun Fadeyi; former Speaker, Oyo House of Assembly, Senator Monsurat Sunmonu; former wife of Oyo governor, Mrs Mutiat Ladoja; Honourable Stanley Olajide representing Ibadan North West/South West constituency; Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Oyo State, Joshua Akinyemiju.

The celebrant, Mrs Makinde, in her remarks, said she was full of gratitude to God for being alive to celebrate her 50th birthday.

She added that she was fulfilled and especially thankful to God for giving her a lovely husband, in person of the Oyo governor, and her children.

In his sermon at the thanksgiving service, Archbishop Akinfenwa decried that the federal government appeared to have lost the capacity to tackle security.

He decried the latest attack on St Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State, enthusing how many Nigerians will remain alive should the killings across the country continue at its present rate.

Akinfenwa bemoaned the nonchalant attitude toward tackling insecurity and wondered whether the Buhari administration had become helpless because it is winding down.

Akinfenwa said: “In Nigeria, our government appears to have lost the capacity to protect our people. You see evidence of this around us. The latest of it is the incident in Owo. Is this how we shall continue to waste precious lives? Can President Muhammadu Buhari not do anything again? May 29, 2023, is still far.

“If these killings continue at this rate, how many people will remain by May 29, 2023? This nonchalant attitude to the safety of lives is too much.”

The celebration also saw her donate consumables, mattresses, household items, and toiletries to the Oluyole Chesire Home, Ibadan.