Aiyedatiwa hails NDDC for bridging development gaps in Niger Delta

Ondo Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, on Sunday, hailed the management and Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), for the renewed peace in the Niger Delta region and building developmental gaps in the region.

Aiyedatiwa also noted that NDDC’s renewed emphasis on partnerships and collaboration, aimed at driving sustainable development across the Niger Delta, has ushered in unprecedented progress in the region.

Aiyedatiwa who made this commendation at the 25th anniversary thanksgiving service of the NDDC held at St Thomas’s Anglican Church, in Akure, the Ondo state capital, said the commission has undoubtedly, lived up to its established mandate, commending the current Board and Management for their exemplary leadership and commitment.

He noted the commission’s commitment and dedication to project conception, implementation, and completion, saying NNDC has been able to establish a culture of delivery and region would no longer witness abandonment of projects as was done in the past.

The governor said; “As we celebrate the Silver Jubilee of the NDDC, it is imperative that we acknowledge the progress we have made and also recognise that there is still much work to be done as the Niger Delta region continues to face significant development challenges and we must work together to address these issues.

“I urge the NDDC to continue to improve on its activities, ensuring that projects are tailored to the needs of the communities we serve. Let us work together to unlock the potential of our region, promote economic growth and enhance the lives of our people. We are partners in progress, unity and development.”

Aiyedatiwa equally commended NDDC’s Executive Director of Corporate Services, Sunday Ifedayo Abegunde, for his outstanding contributions to Ondo State’s development.

In his sermon tagged “Accountability,” the Archbishop of the Akure Anglican Communion, Rev Dr Simon Borokini, said the Act that established the board reflects the commitment to addressing developmental gaps in the Niger Delta area.

He identified the commission as a treasure for the people of Niger Delta region and all shoreline states driving progress and development in the region.

Borokini said “For the NDDC family, part of what you are doing during this your 25th anniversary is to give account of your stewardship over the years and trust in God for better performances in the years ahead.

“Your establishment has to do with the realisation that the Niger Delta region, home to over 30 million people, has historically been marginalised and neglected despite being Nigeria’s main oil-producing area.

“Environmental pollution from oil spills and gas flaring, deforestation has severely affected local livelihoods, particularly farming and fishing.

“Hence, the instruments that established you were in response to long-standing agitation by Niger Delta Committees for Development and Equitable Distribution of Oil Wealth.

“Your mandate, among others, is to facilitate the rapid, even sustainable development of the Niger Delta into a region that is economically prosperous, socially stable, ecologically regenerating, and politically peaceful.

According to him, “We are proud to say, based on what we have seen around, that over the years we have noticed your impact in infrastructural development, water, sanitation, education, health, environmental immunization, youth empowerment, job creation, and support for small-scale businesses and entrepreneurship in our region.

“Our diocese will be willing to collaborate with you in our own guide to empower women and youth in what we call Women and Youth Empowerment Program, which we have in the diocese as one aim, women and youth development every year.”

He called on government at all levels to be proactive and more concerned about the welfare of the electorate, stressing that meaningful governance begins with proactive policies focused squarely on the people’s welfare.

“I want you to know that the scale of development in the Niger Delta still requires massive investment beyond current capacity.

“This can only be achieved through collaboration efforts and strengthening governance, transparency, and community engagement, which are critical to your future success in transforming the Niger Delta.

“To be responsible is to be accountable. To be accountable is to be punishable. If not by man, by God. Think about this. Tell it to the Lord. In all you do, in all your achievements, know for sure that one day you will be accountable,” Borokini added.

While speaking, the Managing Director of NDDC, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, said the commission is ready to partner institutions within the Niger Delta region to address pressing health and educational challenges facing the country.

He said the Commission has undertaken major road construction and rehabilitation projects to improve connectivity and accessibility in the Niger Delta region.

“Ondo was chosen for the anniversary because of its principle which believes that ‘Work is the Antidote for Poverty’. We are also here to spread the dividends of renewed hope. We heard what the cleric said. We have been accountable and we will be accountable at the end of our tenure.”

He stressed that the commission has prioritized youth empowerment through training programmes, educational scholarships, and capacity-building workshops to equip the local workforce with necessary skills.