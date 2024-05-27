Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo on Monday flagged off Human Pappilloma Virus (HPV) routine vaccination against cervical cancer among women in the state.

Aiyedatiwa, who disclosed that the vaccine is free and available to young girls between 9 and 14 years at all healthcare centres across the state, said there cannot be a better gift for girl’s child on children’s day.

Aiyedatiwa said the state must take advantage of the vaccine availed by science in fighting the preventable cervical cancer among women.

According to him, healthcare professionals were facing the challenge of the spread of false information in their efforts to deliver the vaccine to those that desperately and genuinely needed it.

The governor called for urgent collaboration of healthcare authorities and professionals with women organisations in various places of worship to re-educate the people that the vaccine is safe.

This, therefore, brings to the fore the need for adequate protection for all children irrespective of their background, location, religious or ethnic affiliation so that the dream of a brighter future for them will not be an illusion,” he said.

ALSO READ: AGF seeks review of ECOWAS Court practices

The governor said anything malignant like the virus that affects the cervix is evil and should be dealt with at an early stage by taking the vaccine.

“This vaccine will prevent the cancer

of the cervix. HPV is a malignant tumour of the cervix, the lowermost part of the uterus.

“Anything malignant is something of evil, of death and can be a terrible thing, but today, we have chosen to flag off this vaccine on this special day they are celebrating Children’s Day and I pray that today, it will help prevent further occurrence,” he said.

Aiyedatiwa, who said the issue of healthcare for children and other residents of the state could not be overlooked, said his administration just recruited more health workers and more would be added soon.

“Closely related to this is the flag-off of the administration of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine that we all witnessed today.

“This vaccine, which has the female gender as its target, is said to be very effective when administered to children between the ages of 9 and 14.

“Hence, our resolve to flag off its administration on this day that coincides with the celebration of Children’s Day.

“This shows the kind of premium we place on our children’s healthcare as this will go a long way to prevent the incidence of cervical cancer among the female populace,” he added.

Aiyedatiwa, while speaking on this year theme “Building a Brighter Future for Children“ said children are not just the future leaders, but architects of tomorrow’s World.

“It is, therefore, our collective responsibility to provide them with necessary tools, opportunities, support and guidance to flourish and succeed, considering the envisioned future for them.

In his speech, the State Commissioner for Health, Mr Banji Ajaka, described the virus as the second highest killer virus of women after breast cancer in the country.

Ajaka disclosed that the programme, which was going on in the 21 states of the federation on Monday, urged parents to encourage their girls of ages 9-14 years to take the vaccine.

“The consequences of having cancer are family rejection, stigmatisation, financial burden which is very expensive to treat. We are giving the vaccine to girls between ages of 9-14.

“There are lots of conspiracy theories about the vaccine that it will be used to reduce the population of the world, it does not make sense and it is not true,” he said.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE