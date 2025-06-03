Aiyedatiwa flags off dualisation of Akungba-Ikare road

Ondo Governor, Dr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, on Tuesday, flagged off the dualisation of the Akungba-Ikare Road in Akoko, describing the project as a monumental stride towards infrastructural transformation and public safety in the area.

With this development, the Aiyedatiwa administration now has one dualization project ongoing in each of the three senatorial districts of the State (Akure-Idanre in the Central, Igbokoda-Okitipupa in the South, and Akungba-Ikare in the North).

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony on Tuesday, beside the main gate of the Adekunle Ajasin University in Akungba-Akoko, Aiyedatiwa declared that the project represents far more than the physical construction of road as it symbolizes a bold statement of purpose and compassion from his administration.

He emphasized that the Akungba-Ikare corridor serves as a lifeline for the Northern Senatorial District and is critical in connecting Ondo State to adjoining federal highways.

The decision to dualise the road, he explained, was based on a comprehensive assessment of the region’s needs in alignment with the national vision of prosperity championed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Aiyedatiwa who noted the daily challenges the residents of the town face on the existing narrow and congested road, coupled with regular occurrence of fatal accidents, described the road not just as a physical burden but as a “daily challenge that has tested the patience and resilience” of the people.

The Governor said: “This is not just another project being initiated within our 100 days in office; it is a monumental stride in our Administration’s journey, a beacon of progress following closely on the heels of other impactful initiatives.

“This dualisation project emerges as a compassionate, strategic imperative. We are not just building infrastructure; we are building resilience and peace of mind for the future of this senatorial district.”

He reaffirmed the administration’s unwavering resolve to use every available legal, political, technological, and institutional tool to transform Ondo State into a prime destination for investment, education, tourism, and quality living.

“To our good people in Akungba, Ikare, and indeed all across Akokoland, I want to specifically reaffirm the steadfast commitment of our government to doing all that is necessary to uplift your standard of living. Your well-being and advancement are at the very core of our mission,” the Governor declared.

He assured residents that the project would be executed with strict oversight through institutional frameworks set up by the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure to ensure full value for every kobo spent.

In his welcome address, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Infrastructure, Lands, and Housing, Engr Abiola Olawoye, expressed deep appreciation to Governor Aiyedatiwa for his visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to infrastructural development in the state.

He described the Akungba-Ikare road dualization project as a significant milestone in the actualization of the Governor’s “OUR EASE” agenda, which prioritizes urban renewal and ease of transportation.

Providing a technical breakdown of the project, Olawoye explained that the road will span a total length of 6.7 kilometers. It features a 28-meter corridor, including a 3-meter utility lane and a dual carriageway measuring 9.3 meters on each side. Walkways will be constructed on both sides of the road to enhance pedestrian safety.

The project will also include the installation of traffic lights and solar-powered streetlights, ensuring safe and energy-efficient travel. Importantly, the road is being engineered to accommodate the movement of heavy-duty trucks, which is common in the area due to its commercial and academic activities.

Also, Hon. Adefarati Gboyega, representing Akoko South East/South West Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, commended Governor Aiyedatiwa for initiating such a visionary and impactful project.

He praised the governor for listening to the cries of the people and taking decisive action to address a critical need that has been neglected for decades.

Speaking, the former Speaker and Chairman of the Ondo State Universal Basic Education Board, Rt. Hon. Victor Olabimtan, said with this project, Governor Aiyedatiwa has written his name in the history books.

Olabimtan commended the governor for making the bold move to dualise the road and end the nightmare that the people in the area have suffered for decades.

Similarly, the Olubaka of Oka Kingdom, Oba Adebori Adeleye, who spoke on behalf of other traditional rulers in Akoko, also extended appreciation to the Governor. He commended the administration for prioritizing the development needs of the Akoko people and for bringing long-overdue infrastructure to the region.

Those in attendance at the event included the Deputy Governor, Dr Olayide Adelami, Secretary to the State Government, Dr Taiwo Fasoranti, State Chairman of the APC, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Dr Olukayode Ajulo, former Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Alhaji Adbulazeez Oluboyo, traditional rulers, top government functionaries, among other dignitaries.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE