Aiyedatiwa distributes relief materials to rainstorm victims in five LGs

Ondo Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, on Thursday, distributed relief materials to victims of rainstorm in five local government areas in the state.

Speaking during the distribution of the materials, the governor said the distribution of the relief materials is in line with his administration’s agenda to swiftly provide relief to victims of natural disasters in the state.

Aiyedatiwa who was represented by his deputy governor, Olayide Adelami, said the distribution is in fulfillment of his administration’s promise to bring succor to communities ravaged by rainstorm a few months ago.

The beneficiaries, comprising of victims of rainstorm and fire disaster from Idanre, Akure North, Akure South, Akoko Southwest and Ifedore local government areas, converged on Akure the state capital, to receive the relief items to enable them restore their livelihood.

He said, “As promised during the visits to the affected communities by rainstorm and fire disaster, we are here today to deliver on the promise of government to bring succor to the victims through the distribution of relief materials and cash to the victims”

He reaffirmed his commitment to the welfare of the people of the state where they live, work and play.

“As a government, we shall continue with initiatives that will reduce the effects of flood and other natural disasters by dredging our waterways and enforcing environmental sanitation laws” the governor said.

The governor commended the team from the Ondo State Emergency Management Agency (ODSEMA) for working with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other relevant stakeholders in ensuring disasters are mitigated and government responds promptly to those affected by the incidents.

Speaking, the Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Deputy Governor, Ojo Idowu, appreciated the state government for prompt response, approval and release of funds to procure the relief materials for distribution to victims of disaster that occured across the state.

He stressed that SEMA will continue to respond to emergencies in a timely manner, urging the people to take precautionary measures to prevent and reduce the effect of disasters.

Remarking, Chairman of Akure South local government area, Donald Fasua, praised the state government for its efforts in ensuring the victims heave a sigh of relief.

In his goodwill message, Director of Operations for NEMA in Ondo and Ekiti states, Kofoworola Soyele, lauded SEMA for attending to emergencies in a timely and creative manner.

One of the beneficiaries, Racheal Ariyo, who got a check of five hundred thousand naira, thanked the state government for coming to her aid. She promised to use the fund to purchase