Aiyedatiwa distances self from shake-up in Ondo Assembly

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa says adjustment is to balance elective political arrangements

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State, has distanced himself from the leadership shake-up in the State House of Assembly, where Rt. Hon. Abayomi Akinruntan, stepped down as the Deputy Speaker and Hon Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi, as majority leader.

The governor who was fingered in the shake up in the leadership of the House of Assembly, following the alleged roles played by the principal officers of the Assembly during his botched impeachment exercise 2023, said the exercise was purely an arrangement by the house.

But the Speaker of the Assembly, Rt Hon Olamide Oladiji, attributed the change of the positions of the principal officers to need to balance the unwritten elective political arrangements in the state.

However, governor Aiyedatiwa, at the presentation of high-grade operational Toyota Hilux vehicles to security agencies in the State, on Tuesday, dismissed insinuation that he masterminded the changes in the principal officers of the assembly.

Aiyedatiwa while reacting to the development, said “Nothing is permanent. Society itself evolves. So, they are doing some readjustment in the house. Basically, it’s their business, so it’s not my business.

“I am on my lane. As long as the House is peaceful. I have no problem, and the business is going on fine. Well, done.”

Speaking on the presentation of the vehicles to the security agencies, the governor, reiterated his administration’s unwavering commitment to the safety of lives and property.

He described the event as a significant step in the collective quest to build a safer and more secure Ondo State.

The governor expressed his delight at the opportunity to once again equip security agencies with essential logistics.

According to him, the distribution of operational vehicles was a clear demonstration of his administration’s resolve to enhance the capacity and responsiveness of security formations across the state.

He said, “This event underscores our administration’s unwavering commitment to enhancing the effectiveness, efficiency and capacity of our security agencies to respond to any security alert or acts of criminality in the state.”

He stressed the importance of synergy among all security stakeholders, emphasising that collaboration is critical to tackling the security challenges facing the state.

The governor recalled that in July 2024, the state government distributed 25 units of Toyota Hilux vehicles to security agencies, highlighting the latest presentation as a continuation of that initiative.

He added that providing operational tools to security operatives is not only a constitutional responsibility but also a practical demonstration of government’s appreciation for their sacrifices.

“These vehicles are a token of our appreciation for your dedication and service. Furthermore, I wish to reiterate that the distribution of vehicles to security agencies is one of the ways by which we are strengthening our security apparatus in the State”, he said.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Taiwo Fasoranti, emphasized that the present administration does not treat security matters lightly. He stated that the government is firmly committed to promoting orderliness and ensuring the safety of lives and property across the state.

In his goodwill message, the Commander of the 32 Artillery Brigade, Brigadier General Justin Ifeanyi, the Amotekun commander Chief Adetunji Adeleye and the state police commissioner Wilfred Afolabi, assured that the vehicles would be put to effective use and properly maintained.

They thanked the state government, noting that the vehicles would significantly ease the mobility challenges faced by security personnel.

According to them the new additions to the security fleet would greatly enhance the Corps’ efficiency in handling security issues across the state.

