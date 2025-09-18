Aiyedatiwa dedicates S’Court victory to God, hails Tinubu, APC, others

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa-led Ondo State Government has reacted to the judgment delivered on Wednesday by the Supreme Court of Nigeria, which finally brings to an end all litigations arising from the November governorship election in the state.

The verdict, delivered by the apex court, affirmed the victory of Aiyedatiwa, who won across all 18 local government areas of the state, “a feat popularly celebrated as the ’18–0 Promax’ mandate.”

The state government, in a statement by Hon. Idowu Ajanaku, Commissioner for Information and Orientation, said the judgment has not only validated the popular will of the people but also reinforced their confidence in the democratic process.

“Governor Aiyedatiwa has expressed his profound gratitude to Almighty God for sustaining him on this journey and for counting him worthy to serve as the Governor of Ondo State. He especially appreciates the fatherly guidance and unwavering support of the leader of our great party, His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

“The Governor also extends heartfelt appreciation to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda and APC party members across all strata, and most importantly, the good and resilient people of Ondo State.

“Furthermore, Governor Aiyedatiwa acknowledges the contributions of all candidates of other political parties who participated in the keenly contested election. He especially commends the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Alfred Ajayi Agboola, for his display of sportsmanship both during and after the polls. The Governor has called on all political stakeholders to join hands with his administration in the collective task of building a greater Ondo State,” the statement reads.

Continuing, the statement assured that with the legal battle out of the way, the governor is fully focused on governance and will deliver on promises made to the people of Ondo state.

“Now that the legal contest is over, which has understandably posed distractions since the swearing-in, the Governor has emphasized that the focus is fully back on governance. The administration is determined to deliver on its promises through the “OUR EASE” Agenda, a people-oriented blueprint already yielding dividends across critical sectors.

“The Government assures the people that the coming months will witness accelerated development, purposeful leadership, and transformational projects that will lift Ondo State to new heights of progress and prosperity,” the commissioner added.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

