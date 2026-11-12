Aiyedatiwa commended over ex-NANS chairman’s appointment

A former President of the Students’ Union Government (SUG) of Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, Comrade Aigbodion Shane Thompson, has commended Ondo State Governor, Dr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, for appointing the immediate past Chairman of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Joint Campus Committee (JCC), Ondo State Axis, Comrade Tobiloba Joshua Oluwarotimi, as Special Assistant on Tertiary Education Affairs.

Thompson described the appointment as a demonstration of the governor’s commitment to youth inclusion, recognition of merit and involvement of young people in governance, particularly in the education sector.

He said the decision to appoint a former student leader into the state government indicated that the Aiyedatiwa administration recognised the importance of giving young people with proven leadership experience the opportunity to contribute to policy formulation and governance.

According to him, Oluwarotimi distinguished himself during his tenure as NANS JCC Chairman through his engagement with relevant stakeholders, advocacy for students’ welfare and commitment to addressing issues affecting tertiary institutions across the state.

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Thompson noted that the appointment was significant because it would provide an opportunity for students’ concerns and aspirations to receive direct attention within the government.

He added that Oluwarotimi’s experience in student leadership would be valuable in strengthening the relationship between the government and the tertiary education community.

He said, “This appointment is a clear demonstration that Governor Aiyedatiwa believes in the capacity of young people to contribute meaningfully to governance.

“It is also a recognition that student leadership, when anchored on responsibility, commitment and service, can prepare individuals for greater responsibilities in society.

“I particularly commend the governor for looking in the direction of the student community and giving someone with practical experience in student affairs an opportunity to serve.

” It is a decision that will inspire many young people to remain committed to purposeful leadership.”

The former SUG president expressed confidence that Oluwarotimi would bring his experience, understanding of student-related challenges and capacity for stakeholder engagement to bear on his new assignment.

He urged the new Special Assistant to justify the confidence reposed in him by promoting constructive engagement, prioritising students’ welfare and working towards policies that would improve the quality of tertiary education in Ondo State.

Thompson also called on student leaders and the wider student community to support the new appointee, stressing that the development of the education sector required cooperation among the government, institutional authorities and students.

He congratulated Oluwarotimi on his appointment and wished him a successful tenure.