Following allegations of violent attacks by some hired political thugs during the visit of President Bola Tinubu to Ondo state, the state governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has ordered the investigation and arrest of those behind the attacks.

Aiyedatiwa who also frowned over the destruction of campaign billboards by the hoodlums said his administration will not tolerate any form of violence that is capable of threatening the peace in the state.

The governor, however, ordered law enforcement agencies in the State to fish out, arrest and prosecute those behind the destruction of billboards and engaged in violent activities

This was contained in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the governor, Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan, who condemned the destruction of the billboards and carried out the attacks on political rivals during Tinubu’s visit to the state.

The statement read: “The attention of Ondo State Governor, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, has been drawn to reports of alleged attacks on some persons and destruction of campaign materials in the wake of the visit of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the State on Wednesday.

“The Governor says his administration will not tolerate any form of violence that is capable of threatening the peace and tranquillity of the State.

“As the Governor has said repeatedly, any political campaign that disturbs the peace in the State is unacceptable and must be met with the decisive actions of law enforcement agencies.

“It is pertinent to make it clear that nobody associated with the Governor or the government of Ondo State was involved in any of the reported activities ascribed to “political thugs” during the President’s visit to Owo and Akure”

He said “The Governor has therefore asked law enforcement agencies in the State to arrest and prosecute anyone found to be engaged in such violent activities.

“The Governor urges politicians and their followers to ensure that their campaigns are issue-based, devoid of blackmail, spreading falsehood, inciting the public and intimidating opponents.”

Aspirants on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) raised the alarm that the alleged attacks were orchestrated and carried out by some hired political thugs as well as members of the NURTW.

Property, especially campaign billboards were allegedly pulled down and destroyed, while party members perceived to be loyal to the aspiration of other aspirants were attacked and sustained various degrees of injury.

It was alleged that T-shirts, faze caps and other insignia worn by supporters of other aspirants were torn to shreds and what was supposed to be a rousing welcome and celebration of the visit of the President was turned into a theatre of violence.

