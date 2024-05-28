The Director of Contact and Engagement for the Lucky Aiyedatiwa Campaign Organisation, Charles Marindoti Oludare, has hailed the decision of Senator Jimoh Ibrahim to withdraw the legal action against Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, describing it as a welcome development.

In a statement signed by him, Oludare said Ibrahim has shown respect for democratic principles and norms, saying the decision is in the best interest of the party.

He stated in the statement, “On behalf of the Lucky Aiyedatiwa Campaign, I would like to acknowledge the decision by Senator Jimoh Ibrahim to withdraw his case against Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, challenging the outcome of the April 20, 2024, primary elections in Ondo State.

“We recognise the wisdom he has shown in taking the off-ramp given to him by the governor, party leaders, and ultimately the President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“This strategic move allows him to focus on his legislative responsibilities without the distraction of a protracted legal battle.

“This has underscored the importance of political maturity and the ability to make decisions that are in the best interest of our constituents and the state at large.”

He stated further that “Ondo State is at a critical juncture, and it is imperative that we transit into a new generation of leaders with a mindset that is crucial for fostering a healthy democratic process where respect for the electoral system and its results is paramount.

“This situation highlights the need for greater youth involvement in the higher echelons of politics. Our young people bring a different set of values, a global perspective, and a higher moral gumption to their decision-making processes. They are poised to drive the state forward with innovative ideas and fresh approaches to governance.

“We are advocating for a political landscape where integrity, humility, and respect for democratic principles are the norm.

“The future of Ondo state depends on leaders who can navigate the complexities of politics with wisdom and a commitment to the public good.

“In conclusion, we look forward to continuing our work to build a stronger, more inclusive, and forward-thinking Ondo state under the capable leadership of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

“Let this moment serve as a reminder of the power of unity and the importance of embracing the future with an open heart and a clear vision.”

