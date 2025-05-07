Aiyedatiwa calls for joint action on challenges facing cocoa production in Nigeria

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo state on Wednesday, called for a collective and innovative efforts to address the major challenges facing cocoa production in Nigeria, particularly in the areas of climate change, value chain inefficiencies, and poor succession planning.

Aiyedatiwa made this call while declaring open the two-day National Cocoa Stakeholders’ Workshop and Excellence Award Ceremony organised by the Cocoa Association of Nigeria (CAN) in collaboration with Lutheran World Relief (LWR), held at The Dome in Akure, Ondo state capital.

The event, themed “Deforestation-Free Cocoa Production and Improved Trade Practices Through Adoption of Sustainable National Traceability System: Key to Industry Growth and Development,” drew key players from across the cocoa value chain, including farmers, processors, and exporters.

Aiyedatiwa who expressed delight at hosting such a pivotal event, described the theme as timely and relevant and said “as we convene to deliberate on this very apposite theme, we are reminded of Ondo State’s significant contributions to Nigeria’s cocoa production.

“Ondo State remains the leading cocoa-producing state in Nigeria, and we recognise the industry’s potential for economic growth, poverty reduction, and sustainable development”

The Governor outlined several initiatives already being implemented by his administration to support the cocoa sector.

These include the provision of free improved seedlings and fertilizers, training and capacity-building for farmers, better access to markets and finance, and a strong push for sustainable agricultural practices.

He also highlighted key challenges, including environmental degradation driven by climate change, inefficient market systems, aging farms, and a lack of data for informed decision-making.

“To address these challenges, we must work together to develop innovative solutions, leverage technology, and promote sustainable practices. We cannot afford to be left behind in the global cocoa value chain.

“To all participants, I charge you to engage meaningfully, share knowledge and chart a path forward for sustainable cocoa production.

“Let us work together to address the challenges facing our industry, capitalise on emerging opportunities and ensure the long-term sustainability of our cocoa industry”, he said

In his welcome address, the National President of the Cocoa Association of Nigeria, Mr. M.O. Abolarinwa, commended the State for playing a leadership role in cocoa production and described the workshop as a platform for aligning Nigeria’s cocoa sector with international best practices.

He stressed the importance of embracing the national traceability system to improve market access, especially in the face of new global requirements on deforestation and sustainable sourcing.

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, who was represented by Hajara Usman, affirmed that President Bola Tinubu, through his Renewed Hope agenda, is deeply committed to revitalizing the cocoa sector.

