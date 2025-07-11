Aiyedatiwa, Bala meet to strengthen ties on agriculture, industrialisation

In bid to bolster inter-state cooperation in agriculture and industrialisation, Ondo Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, on Friday played host to his Bauchi counterpart, Senator Bala Mohammed.

The meeting of the two governors held at the Government House in Akure, the state capital, is designed to foster stronger ties between the two states, with special emphasis on collaborative efforts in agricultural development, value-chain enhancement, and investment-driven industrial growth.

Apart from this, the meeting also attracted a major investment to Ondo as plans are underway for the establishment of a fertilizer production and harmonial plant, as well as a petrochemical industry, all within the next 12 months.

The massive investment, valued at $2.6 billion, is expected to significantly boost the state’s economy, generate thousands of jobs, and enhance agricultural productivity and industrial development.

This came to light after a meeting between the state government and the investor, Dr. Abbas Waziri, the Executive Director of RESIDENTS GROUP CEMENT, who accompanied Governor Muhammed to Akure.

Aiyedatiwa who appreciated the Bauchi State Governor for facilitating the opportunity for Ondo State, stressed that this keys into his administration’s efforts to improve the economy and provide jobs for the teeming youths in the State.

Aiyedatiwa said: “I want to specially thank Governor Bala Mohammed for this development and for personally visiting us here.

“I have also watched what you are doing in Bauchi State; you’ve done so well for your people, partnering with local and international investors to develop your state and that is what we are doing here too,”

The Ondo state governor took the opportunity to outline concrete steps already being taken towards the actualization of the long-awaited Ondo Deep Seaport project, which he described as a game-changer for the state’s economic growth.

“We have the longest coastline in Nigeria with the deepest draft. It has always been there but for some reasons it has not been tapped but this time around, the last administration started the process which am trying to complete it now to build a deep seaport, a first in Nigeria that can take a modern vessel”, he said.

On the planned establishment of “Residents Group Cement and Petrochemical Plant” in Ondo State, Aiyedatiwa confirmed that more investors are already indicating interest in tapping into the state’s vast natural resources.

The Ondo governor added: “We are ready and we are building the necessary infrastructure already. I just flagged off the dualization of Igbokoda to Okitipupa road and the 2nd phase will be from Okitipupa to Ore. So, before you finish building your plant the roads would have been completed.

“The typography is beautiful. Anything petrochemical, refinery, seaport in that axis, we have the space and it is also a free trade zone.

“All of this will be of benefit to investors and also to us as a people. So, I want to thank you for choosing Ondo State for this major investment.”

After the meeting with the investor and his team, the governor said all is set for the smooth take-off of operations, assuring them of a business-friendly environment, promising a serene atmosphere and maximum security of lives and property across the state.

While speaking, the Bauchi state governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, commended Aiyedatiwa for taking bold steps to reposition Ondo as a preferred destination for investors.

He lauded Aiyedatiwa’s efforts in unbundling alternative sources of revenue beyond the federation account, describing it as a model worthy of emulation.

Senator Mohammed stated that both states, under a peer review mechanism, are committed to attracting investors for the benefit of their people.

Muhammed said, “Far away in Bauchi, we have been watching you with keen interest. What you are doing here, there is a lot of similarity between us, providing our people with leverage and latitude to exploit their capabilities and find alternatives to earn a living to actualise their aspirations.

“The time has come for sub-nationals to take the lead in economic revival. Our partnership with Ondo State will focus on best practices in agribusiness, livestock production, and industrial value chains”.

The Bauchi governor revealed that in his quest to drive development in his state, Residents Group Cement has already established a 1.5 billion dollar cement factory in Bauchi State and therefore expressed interest in replicating the same investment in Ondo State.

Also, the Investor, Dr Abbas Waziri, said his company will invest in fertilizer production and harmonial plant as well as other petrochemical outlets in Ondo.

“We are looking at investing $2.6 billion in the State and within 12 months it would be ready,” he added, commending the working relationship between the Ondo and Bauchi governors.