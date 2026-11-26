‎Ondo State Governor, Dr Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to revitalising the state’s cocoa industry through increased production, local processing, investment promotion and reforms to the sector’s development financing.

‎The governor made this known while declaring open a two-day Cocoa Stakeholders’ Engagement organised by the Ondo State Cocoa Revolution and Management Agency Board in collaboration with the GIZ EU-VACE TARED Project at the Royal Bird Hotel and Tower, Akure. The engagement was themed “Strategic Plans for a Robust Cocoa Economy in Ondo State.”

‎The governor, who was represented by his chief of staff, Prince Segun Omojuwa, said although Ondo remained a major contributor to Nigeria’s cocoa production, the state needed to move beyond exporting raw cocoa beans by encouraging local processing, value addition and industrial development to maximise economic returns for farmers and residents.

‎He also stressed the importance of meeting international standards in product quality, traceability and environmentally responsible production. According to him, the establishment of the Cocoa Revolution and Management Agency Board was designed to provide strategic leadership and coordinate the development of the industry.

‎In a major policy announcement, the governor disclosed that he had approved reforms to the administration and distribution of the Cocoa Development Fund to accommodate more stakeholders and address challenges across the cocoa value chain. He urged the Board to ensure that recommendations from the engagement translated into concrete interventions.

‎Earlier, the Board Chairman, Hon. Omolade Fabiyi, identified ageing farmers and plantations, low yields, inadequate farm inputs, pest and disease attacks, limited access to finance, climate change and insufficient processing facilities as major obstacles to the industry’s growth.

‎He said the Board’s strategy focused on plantation rehabilitation, improved extension services, accessible financing, local processing, market development and greater participation of women and youths. He also advocated climate-smart agriculture and agroforestry to promote sustainable production.

‎Fabiyi commended development partners, including the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), GIZ and TRACE, for their contributions. He particularly acknowledged the FAO GEF-7 FOLUR-IP project for supporting the establishment of a cocoa seed garden at Owena to improve farmers’ access to quality planting materials.

‎In his keynote address, the Chairman of the Ondo State Cocoa Council, Dr Olusegun Awolumate, disclosed that the state accounted for approximately 40 per cent of Nigeria’s cocoa production, with 16 of its 18 local government areas engaged in cocoa farming. He identified the Central Senatorial District as the state’s leading cocoa-producing area.

‎Awolumate highlighted the industry’s potential for investment, employment and rural development but expressed concern over inadequate infrastructure, rising production costs, insufficient financing, ageing farmers and fluctuations in cocoa prices.

‎He proposed a five-year cocoa development plan backed by adequate funding, measurable targets and an effective implementation framework.

‎Other recommendations included a comprehensive database of farmers and industry operators, stronger cooperatives, improved market information and targeted support for young farmers.

‎The Cocoa Council Chairman also called for increased investment in local processing to retain more economic value within the state and create additional opportunities across the cocoa value chain.

‎Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, Mrs Foluke Tunde-Daramola, described cocoa as one of Ondo State’s most valuable agricultural assets, with significant potential to generate employment, improve farmers’ incomes and stimulate rural economic activities.

‎She called for improved farming techniques, quality seedlings, adequate farm inputs and stronger public-private partnerships.

‎Tunde-Daramola further urged the state to expand local processing and agro-industrial activities to reduce dependence on raw cocoa exports and maximise the economic benefits of the crop.

‎In his welcome remarks, the Administrative Secretary of the Board, Mr Omolakin Anthony, said the engagement was organised to develop collective solutions to challenges such as ageing plantations, inadequate access to modern farming technology, post-harvest losses and market difficulties.

‎He called for closer cooperation among farmers, government agencies, financial institutions, processors and other industry stakeholders.

‎The two-day engagement is expected to produce actionable recommendations on improving cocoa productivity, rehabilitating plantations, expanding access to finance and modern farming inputs, strengthening local processing and attracting private-sector investment.

‎The outcomes are also expected to guide the implementation of the approved Cocoa Development Fund reforms and establish a stronger foundation for sustainable growth, increased employment and improved livelihoods across Ondo State’s cocoa-producing communities