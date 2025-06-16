Aiyedatiwa approves N33.8bn budget for OSOPADEC

Ondo Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa on Monday, approved N33.8bn budget for the Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (OSOPADEC).

The governor who made this known in Akure, the state capital, while during the inauguration of the intervention commission’s newly constituted Board, said the amount was the highest allocation ever for the Commission.

According to him, the fund would address critical infrastructure gaps and socio-economic challenges confronting the mandate areas in the state.

He said “This budget will fund vital projects in roads, schools, water supply, health centres and housing.

” It will also strengthen youth and women empowerment schemes, scholarship programmes, and skill acquisition centres, in line with our administration’s development blueprint.

The governor charged the members to deliver impactful development to oil-bearing communities in the state.

He disclosed that the board’s inauguration was not merely a statutory duty, but a demonstration of his administration’s unwavering commitment to good governance, effective service delivery, and transformative development in Ilaje and Ese-Odo Local Government Areas.

He said; “With the amendment of the OSOPADEC Act signed into law late last year, the Commission has been fundamentally repositioned to operate with greater efficiency, enhanced transparency, and renewed focus on optimal service delivery”.

He charged the new board members to see their appointment as a call to service, reminding them of the high expectations placed upon them by the people and the need to serve with integrity, diligence, and selflessness.

The governor assured the new Board of his administration’s support, saying such support would be conditional on transparency, integrity, and measurable results.

He called on traditional rulers, community leaders, youth groups, civil society organizations, and development partners to rally behind the new Board in the shared mission of developing the oil-bearing communities.

He said; “This is a bold statement that OSOPADEC will not only function under this administration but will also flourish. It must deliver transformation that speaks loudly and visibly in the lives of the people.

“Let us, in togetherness, build a legacy of prosperity, peace and progress for Ilaje and Ese-Odo. Let this be the beginning of a new dawn one where government works truly for the people”.

The new Chairman of OSOPADEC, Prince Biyi Poroye, expressed gratitude to Governor Aiyedatiwa for the confidence reposed in them and for the opportunity to serve.

Poroye assured the governor that the Board is fully prepared and committed to carrying out its responsibilities with dedication and diligence.