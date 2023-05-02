African Institute of Technology and Innovation (AITI), announced today, the launch of its tech training institute. AITI is on a mission to empower Africans through tech.

According to Olaniran Monsur, one of the Founders of the institute, “AITI is a dynamic learning platform conceived to empower African youth with the relevant and up-to-date technical skills required to meet the demands of the ever-evolving labor market, both now and in the future.”

At AITI, we offer varieties of courses in Frontend Development, Backend Development, Full Stack Development, UIUX Designing, Product Management, Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, Cyber Security, Legal Technology, and many more.

Speaking further on the launch, Mr. Olaniran Monsur Afolabi, said, “We have noticed that there is a quick money syndrome among the youth, which is quite appalling. However, for us, we believe that if this negative energy of the youth is positively harnessed and enhanced, it could become a catalyst or springboard for innovation that will contribute meaningfully to the economy.

AITI recognizes the challenges that many people face in the continent when it comes to internet accessibility, affordability, and availability. That is why we have taken a pioneering approach to online learning, by creating a platform that allows students to take classes with minimal or no internet connectivity, regardless of their location. With this innovation, AITI is heralding the possibility of learning from anywhere, anytime, with or without access to the internet. We are bringing the power of accessible, flexible, and convenient learning!

Institute of the Future (IFTF), predicts that 85% of roles that will exist in 2030 have not even been invented and that the majority of them will be tech-based. Without a doubt, the labor market is undergoing a revolution, and today’s most desirable and sought-after high-paying jobs are predominantly in the tech sector.

Unfortunately, traditional curriculums are struggling to keep up with the skill sets needed for employment in today’s job market. At AITI, we are committed to bridging this gap by providing tailored technical training that equips African youth with the tech skills they need to thrive in today’s dynamic workforce. Join us today and unlock your full potential for success – both now and in the future of work.

[email protected], +2348000002484