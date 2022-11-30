AIT offers students unbroken, affordable quality education

The Accra Institute of Technology (AIT) has assured international students of affordable tuition fees and unbroken academic programme even in the face of global recession, rising cost of living and industrial strikes in universities.

AIT, an independent technology-focused research university based in Accra, has been consistently ranked as the top private university in Ghana and one of the leading educational institutions in West Africa since inception in 2009.

AIT is affiliated with Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and Open University Malaysia, allowing it to offer expansive, flexible and rigorous academic programmes to about the highest number of international students in Ghana all at highly affordable rates to students.

“AIT has made affordable fees, indeed, non-prohibitive education the hallmark of its mission underscored by its motto of ‘service, leadership and scholarship.

“students don’t have to buy books, handouts etc., as all these are available on our system. You can also complete the programme online without coming to Ghana,” said Registrar of AIT, Mr. Dominic Osei-Boakye.

AIT has built a formidable reputation in over 20 years as a student-friendly, stable academic environment focusing on offering practical skills and leadership capacity to its students.

As global economy continues to bite, several universities have embarked on labour strikes forcing suspension of academic activities.





According to Osei-Boakye, “The AIT success story cannot be told without mentioning the creativity, strong leadership, and direction from the able President, Professor Clement Dzidonu.

“The award-winning Professor has, through AIT transformed educational delivery in the country using Technology. It is little wonder then that he deservedly won the Best Educator of The Year Award.”

Last year, AIT graduated its eighth batch of PhDs during its 16th Graduation Ceremony bringing the total number of PhDs graduated at AIT since 2016.