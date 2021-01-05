AIT maintains lead as ECOWAS best tech varsity with triple awards

The Accra Institute of Technology (AIT), consistently ranked the top private University in Ghana and one of leading educational institutions in West Africa, has been announced the winner of the three most prestigious awards at the just-ended 2020 UMB Ghana Tertiary Awards in Accra.

The AIT was awarded: The Most Outstanding Institution in COVID-19 Times Award, The Best Technology University Award and the Best Educator of The Year Award to the President of AIT

As one of the ECOWAS sub-region’s top education centres, AIT is home to thousands of Nigerians and other West African students.

Accra Institute of Technology has won the Best Technology University for the fourth year running. This enviable position was put to test when COVID-19 set in with the university coming out with excellence in demonstrating how to deploy technologies and systems to ensure uninterrupted academic activity in an educational institution even in the face of a global pandemic.

AIT, since its inception in 2009, has extensively been deploying cutting-edge educational delivery technologies and systems to support teaching and learning in all its undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

“As the only university in Ghana operating both campus-based and open university systems, AIT is one of the few universities in the sub-region to easily and seamlessly roll-over all its academic programmes delivery and operations online during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Therefore, campus-based face-to-face teaching and learning had zero impact on the operations of the university. This success among many others is what accounted for the award for the Most Outstanding Institution in Covid-19 times,” said the Registrar and Chief of Administration of AIT, Mr. Dominic Osei-Boakye while receiving the awards, on behalf of the university.

He added: “The AIT success story cannot be told without mentioning the creativity, strong leadership, and direction from their able President, Professr Clement Dzidonu. The award-winning Professor has, through AIT, transformed educational delivery in the country using technology. It is little wonder then that he deservedly won the Best Educator of The Year Award.”

