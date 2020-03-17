Airtel unveils new cash token reward scheme

AIRTEL Nigeria has announced the launch of a new cash token reward scheme tagged, ‘ AirtelThanks’ programme to appreciate its subscribers.

The Chief Commercial Officer, Airtel Nigeria, Mr Dinesh Balsingh, said in a statement that subscribers stood a chance of getting up to N100 million cash reward with the launch of ‘AirtelThanks.’

Balsingh said the cash token reward scheme was aimed at giving Airtel subscribers the opportunity to earn cash back rather than just airtime and data bonus.

“AirtelThanks rewards customers with multiple tiered service benefits which include invites to special events, like birthday appreciation gifts, priority service access, personalised relationship management, among other benefits.

“Customers are now eligible for cash tokens that can be used to buy airtime and data as well as make purchases across 300 merchants.

“Each Cash Token offered means guaranteed cash-back and automatic qualification for the national cash token draw with a chance to win from N5000 to N100 million weekly.

“The weekly draws are televised every Saturday at 9.30 pm on AIT on the National CashToken Draw show,” he said.

Balsingh said that the company would continue to go the extra mile to reward, appreciate and delight its customers.

He said that with the cash token rewards, every customer could win cash with each purchase of data and airtime.

