Airtel announces partnership with Google to enhance mobile internet experience

Airtel Nigeria has announced a strategic partnership with Google to unveil Mobile Data Platform (MDP), a new feature that enhances and digitalises the journey of customers’ data purchase, utilisation and management in Nigeria.

According to both organisations, the newly-introduced Mobile Data Platform, which is only available to Android Operating System (OS) users, offers a personalised experience and provides interface for data customers on the Airtel network to purchase data plans, check data balance and receive threshold notifications seamlessly without a need for memorising codes or short words.

To access the service, Airtel customers with Android OS are required to go to settings on their Android device, then Google option where they will find the Mobile Data Plan to purchase as well as manage data plan and offers.

Commenting on the launch of the Mobile Data Platform, the Chief Commercial Officer, Airtel Nigeria, Mr Dinesh Balsingh, said Airtel is delighted to be the first telecoms operator in Nigeria and Africa to partner with Google to deliver an innovative service that is offering true freedom and also putting real power in the hands of telecoms consumers as they define their data journey and experience.

“At Airtel, we are deeply passionate about making life simpler, smarter, easier and better for our customers. Indeed, the launch of the Mobile Data Platform is a huge step forward in empowering telecoms consumers to become more productive and successful in their professional and personal endeavours,” he said.

Also commenting on the Mobile Data Platform, Google’s Director, Android Platform Partnerships, Africa, Mariam Abdullahi, said: “Nigerians value having a clear view of their data plan.

That is why we’re excited to see Mobile Data Plan interface roll out and give Airtel’s customers a simple way to view, manage and make relevant choices for plan purchases that best fit their needs.”

The Mobile Data Platform on the Airtel Network is available to both prepaid and postpaid customers.

