Airtel Africa to join FTSE 100 Index on London Stock Exchange

Airtel Africa Plc, will on January 31 join be the league of 100 highest capitalised companies listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE).

According to a statement by Airtel Africa, the company will be joining the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE 100) index on Monday.

The FTSE 100 index is a share index of the 100 companies listed on the LSE with the highest market capitalisation. Commenting on this feat, Segun Ogunsanya, CEO, Airtel Africa, said the l achievement has been on the back of all the hard work and success achieved by everyone at Airtel Africa.

‘’I am immensely proud that Airtel Africa will be joining the FTSE 100 only two and a half years after we listed on the London Stock Exchange.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“We look forward to growing the Company further as we continue to sustainably bridge the digital divide, expand financial inclusion and meet the evolving needs of our customers.’’

Through its mobile telecoms and mobile money services, Airtel Africa plc is transforming the lives of over 122 million people across the 14 African markets in which it operates.

The Group floated on the London Stock Exchange in June 2019 and has since demonstrated significant growth in its customer base, revenues, profits, margins, and cash generation, as well as strengthening its balance sheet through reduced leverage. This has been increasingly recognised by the market.

The Group continued to invest in further execution of its growth strategy to deliver on the significant market potential afforded by the demographics and market dynamics across voice, data and mobile money services.

“We continue to invest in infrastructure and distribution networks across the countries where we operate supporting their economies and communities. Sustainability is at the core of our strategy, driven by our guiding purpose of ‘Transforming lives’ across Africa, with people, businesses and governments seeking access to more and better connectivity and improved financial inclusion,” Ogunsanya said.