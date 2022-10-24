Airtel Africa launches The Voice Africa

Airtel Africa has announced its title sponsorship of The Voice Africa (TVA), a high profile music and entertainment show.

Speaking at the launch, held in Lagos, recently, GCEO, Airtel Africa, Segun Ogunsanya TVA provides an incredible platform for the company to discover young musical talents from Africa. This, he stated, is in tune with the company’s purpose of transforming lives and unlocking potential.

“As a business, we are driven by the purpose to transform lives, and that means unlocking the potential for people to grow. The Voice Africa gives us an incredible platform to help discover and champion the musical talents of young Africans, enabling them to achieve their full potential. I believe the drama and excitement around their stunning performances will unite people across the continent.

“Our musical landscape is culturally rich, vibrant, and dynamic and The Voice Africa has come to empower our young talent and help them fulfil their ambitions. Airtel Africa is facilitating the emergence of successful musicians who can compete with their peers from anywhere in the world,” he added.

Ogunsanya explained that the company had, over the years, sponsored several of such initiatives, aimed at empowering the youths, harnessing their creativity and creating job opportunities within the continent.

He added that the show, expected to run for six months, would provide the opportunity for youths from 14 African countries to showcase their talents, while also allowing the company to drive excitement for fans through on-air customized content integrations, digital and social media activations and in-country events.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE