Airport police emphasise community policing

IN a bid to reduce criminal activities within the airport environment, the Nigeria Police, Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA) Command, Lagos has canvassed adoption of community policing.

The command also pledged to continue to partner with airport journalists in the area of dissemination of information to the public.

The Commissioner of Police, Airport Police Command, Mr Abubakar Umar who said this to airport journalists added that community policing was all about partnering with the members of the community, of which he said airport media was one.

Umar insisted that it was necessary for everyone to know about his or her community, stressing that without this, it would be difficult to address insecurity in the society.

“It is only when you know what is happening around you that you can take a proactive action to take care of what is happening or what has happened. We will continue to work with you. If there is anything you perceive, which can assist us, don’t hesitate to let us know.”

