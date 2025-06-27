Crime Reports

Airport Police arrest man with 783 MTN sim cards

Gboyega Adeoye
Airport Commissioner of Police, Olufunke Ogunbode praised Police for arresting man with 783 sim cards

The Airport Police Command has arrested a 29-year-old man, Abraham Akpojisheri, from Delta State, for the possession of 783 MTN sim cards.

The suspect was caught at the local wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport while attempting to board a flight to Asaba.

The arrest was made possible through the synergy among security agencies at the airport.

Investigations revealed that the suspect had brought the sim cards from South Africa, where he had travelled in February 2025.

Akpojisheri confessed to being part of a syndicate of internet and identity theft fraudsters who specialise in stealing people’s identities and pictures to create profiles online with the intent to defraud victims by impersonation.

The suspect allegedly used Facebook to contact his victims and had created multiple emails with different foreign names and numbers, convincing them to invest in forex trade.

He claimed to have scammed 10 victims in America, raking in tens of thousands of dollars.

Akpojisheri also revealed that the 783 MTN sim cards were bought in South Africa for hacking customers’ accounts across the globe.

The police have discovered that the suspect has criminal conspiracy cells in Ukraine, South Africa, and Nigeria.

He will be arraigned in court upon completion of the investigation, and efforts are being intensified to arrest those linked to him.

The Airport Commissioner of Police, Olufunke Ogunbode, commended the team for rejecting a bribe offered by the suspect and assured that those who commit crimes at the entry points will face the full weight of the law.

