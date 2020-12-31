Airport Fire Cooperative Society declares over N44M surplus fund

THE Murtala Muhammed Airport Fire and Safety Cooperative Multipurpose Society (AFSCMS) has declared a surplus fund of over N44 million with members’ dividends at over N26 million in its 2019 financial year.

Speaking at the 20th annual general meeting held at the Murtala Mohammed Airport staff school Ikeja, the president of the society, Alhaji Saheed Anako Sadiq said members’ accounts would soon be credited with their dividends.

Sadiq who lamented how activities of the cooperative were greatly affected by the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic which led to the non remittance of members fund by FAAN to the cooperative, declared that the situation made it difficult for them to meet loan requests from members.

According to him, loan issuance was suspended as FAAN consisted of 65 per cent of the inflow and could not meet up with members demand, though he assured that all outstanding FAAN debts would be paid by the end of December with plans concluded to stock both consumables and electronic appliances directly from the dealers at lower and responsible costs to be sold to members.

On the welfare of members, Sadiq explained that the Agbara land payment has been completely defrayed just as the group has commenced the issuance of provisional letters of allocation to subscribed members.

Sadiq, however, lamented that membership drive of the cooperative has dwindled as a result of retirement and more disturbing, the voluntary withdrawal by members over what he called hostility of some of the secretarial staff.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Pollution, Deforestation: How Ignorance, Unclear Environmental Policies Influence Booming Fish Smoking Industry

Rays of the afternoon sun pelted her head as she fanned the embers beneath the half-cut iron drum with the smoke permeating the air. “This smoke is unbearable, Iya Maria,” said one of the three neighbours conversing under a makeshift shed about five meters away. Their voices rose and fell intermittently…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. JUSTICE NWAFOR joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…