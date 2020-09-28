Airport concession: Reps directs Sirika to appear before committee October 12

Nigeria’s House Committee on Aviation has given the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika October 12, 2020, to appear before the lower house to defend the ongoing plan to concede four international airports across the country.

The minister who was personally expected to appear before the house and defend the airports’ concession projects was said to have, against the expectation sent the permanent secretary at the ministry to represent him.

The development according to information gathered did not go down with the lawmakers who insisted that the minister should appear to personally defend the airport concession plan.

The minister was given a new date of October 12, 2020, to appear to defend the project.

The four airports set aside for concession include Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, Nnamdi Azije International Airport, Abuja, Malam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano and Porth Harcourt International Airport.

The minister was also instructed to come with necessary documents that have to do with the other concessions across the airports.

