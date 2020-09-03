Airport car hire operators lament low patronage

The chairman, Airport Car Hire Services of Nigeria (ACHAN) domestic wing of the Murtala Mohammed Airport Ikeja, Mr Rasaq Hassan, has decried the low patronage by passengers at the airport, saying it has greatly affected their operations.

Hassan in an interview on the activities of ACHAN since the reopening of domestic flights last month, disclosed that the continue closure of hotels and recreational centers has also affected passengers influx, stressing that those who would have visited will not have lodging accommodations as the hospitality industry was yet to reopen

He urged the Lagos state government to reopen the hospitality industry to encourage tourism which will enhance traveling activities

The ACHAN boss expressed hope that the business will boom again as soon as people were allowed to move at will without restriction to places.

Hassan said the COVID-19 has negatively affected the car hire business at the airport as the number of vehicles has been reduced following a significant drop in patronage.

On the planned resumption of international flights, he said it was a welcome development that will lead to more passengers movement, even as he urged passengers to always board airport taxi in order to ensure security of their lives and items, adding that a lot of items such as laptops, phones among others forgotten by passengers in their members vehicles were in safe hands as most of them were handed over to their owners while others were still in their custody awaiting their owners with proof.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Lessons From Fani-Kayode’s ‘Stupid’

The Femi Fani-Kayode experience was needless and plainly avoidable. But something tells me it won’t be the last. There is the feeling today in power circles that because of the ascendancy of the Internet and its platforms of social engagements, the press as we knew it is now impotent and could be humiliated and called stupid without consequences. The truth of the media’s undying powers should be clear in what Femi just went through…

Buhari Approves Transfer Of NIMC To Communications Ministry

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the transfer of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy. A statement signed by the Minister‘s Spokesperson, Mrs Uwa Suleiman, on Monday in Abuja, said that the approval was based on Buhari’s consideration for the critical role of NIMC towards the realisation of the objectives of the National Digital Economy Policy and…

Businesses May Not Normalise Till August 2021—Report

BUSINESSES and brands, hoping to return to ‘winning ways’ soon, after the devastating effects of the COVID 19 pandemic, may need to wait a little bit longer, as a recently-released CEO Report, from Philips Consulting Limited PCL, has predicted that it would take another 12 months, August 2021, for the nation’s business environment to fully activate and operate optimally…

Zainab Ahmed’s Economic Policy Actions In The First Year

The policy execution drive of Mrs Zainab Ahmed, Honourable Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, has within this one year into the second tenure of Buhari -led administration, just as it has over the years, consistently helped to take the economy through the frightening months of COVID-19, and also looked to set it on a path to steady growth. But for the impact of the pandemic, perhaps this period ought to be a good time…