Airlines selling tickets in foreign currency are enemies of Nigeria ― ACF

Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has noted that airlines selling tickets in foreign currency are enemies of the country.

This was contained in a statement issued by the National Chairman of the forum, Chief Audu Ogbeh and made available to newsmen in Kaduna on Friday.

According to the socio-political umbrella of the Northern States, it welcomed the stand taken, by the Federal Government, on the airlines in the country, selling tickets in foreign currency.

The statement noted that the pronouncement of the Aviation Minister, Hon. Hadi Sirika that any airline found wanting shall be sanctioned is a very welcome development.

It also warned that such an airline is an enemy of the country, saying, even smaller countries will not condone such acts.

“ACF appreciates the stern move on deterring any local or foreign airline that transacts its business, in Nigeria, with foreign currency.

” This, according to the ACF chairman negates the value of the Naira, and will, undoubtedly, throws Nigeria and its economy in a precarious situation.

” Chief Audu Ogbeh cited that no airline will venture to perpetrate such ugly thing in most countries, across the globe and warned that any airline transacting a business, in Nigeria, in foreign currency is an enemy of the nation.

” ACF therefore, called on the aviation ministry to, as a matter of urgency, spread its tentacles in arresting such menace. No airline wishing any country good should involve itself in sabotaging its economy by dwarfing the value of its currency.

The former Agriculture minister noted that even in smaller African nations such callous economic investment was never allowed.

The Forum called on the CBN, Finance Ministry and indeed the President to take stern measures in ensuring that whoever arrives in our country must convert his/her currency into Naira for whatever business transaction. Failure amounts to economic sabotage.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE