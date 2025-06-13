Airlines halt Middle East flights after Israel attacks Iran

Global airlines have cancelled or rerouted flights to Tel Aviv, Tehran, and other Middle East destinations following Israeli strikes on Iran, prompting widespread airspace closures.

Israel, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, and Syria have shut down their airspaces, impacting several carriers.

Emirates, the Middle East’s largest airline, announced cancellations of flights to and from Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, and Iran.

“Emirates has cancelled flights to and from Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, and Iran after Israel launched the strikes,” the airline stated.

Qatar Airways also temporarily halted flights to Iran and Iraq, citing the current situation in the region.

“Qatar Airways has temporarily canceled flights to Iran and Iraq due to the current situation in the region,” a spokesperson said.

Air France suspended its flights to and from Tel Aviv until further notice. “Air France is closely monitoring the situation in the Middle East in real-time.

The safety of its customers and crews is its absolute priority,” a spokesman told AFP.

Lufthansa suspended flights to Tehran until the end of July and extended the suspension of flights to and from Tel Aviv for the same period.

Air India diverted or recalled 16 international flights due to the conflict, with two flights turning back just before entering Iranian airspace.

Abu Dhabi Airport warned of expected flight disruptions, while Dubai’s airport announced delays and cancellations due to airspace closures in Iran, Iraq, and Syria. Other airlines, including Etihad Airways and flydubai, have also suspended or rerouted flights amid regional instability.