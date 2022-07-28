Airlines crisis: ART appeals to travellers to show understanding

A non-governmental organisation (NGO) in the country’s aviation sector, Aviation Round Table (ART) has urged the Nigerian travel public to show understanding in the midst of the challenges confronting the country’s airlines’ domestic scene.

Lamenting the crisis rocking the local airlines which the ART said will impact on the public, it however promised to commence investigations to unravel the causes of what led to the demise of Aero Contractors and Dana Air.

According to the ART: “It is with great pain that ART observes the self-termination of scheduled flight operations by Aero Contractors Airline Ltd. and the regulator’s suspension of Dana Airline’s operations.

“We are aware of the serious negative impact these developments will have on the traveling public.

“ART will as its usual practice, inquire into the root causes of this very discouraging incidents that result in loss of capacity for the travelling public. ART will make findings and recommendations to the stakeholders (government and the public.”

The group however “called on the air traveling public to be patient while steps are being taken to restore normal and safe services. Be reassured that we, an independent body of veterans in the industry and in co-operation with the government, regulators and operators, will ensure the best outcome for the industry and consumers for safe and reliable air operations in Nigeria.”

