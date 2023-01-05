AirlineRatings.com announces top 20 safety airlines for 2023

AirlineRatings.com, the world’s only airline safety, and product rating website, has announced its Top Twenty Safest Airlines 2023 from the 385 different airlines it monitors with no African airline qualified.

The airlines that made the top 20 include: Emirates, British Airways, KLM, Delta Air Lines, Singapore Airlines, United Airlines, Lufthansa/Swiss Group, Qantas, Air New Zealand, Etihad Airways, Qatar Airways, TAP Air Portugal, Alaska Airlines, EVA Air, Virgin Australia/Atlantic, Cathay Pacific Airways, Hawaiian Airlines, SAS and Finnair,

According to AirlineRatings.com Editor-in-Chief Geoffrey Thomas, “these airlines are standouts in the industry and are at the forefront of safety, innovation, and launching of new aircraft.

““Our top 20 safest airlines 2023 are always at the forefront of safety innovation, operational excellence, and the launching of new more advanced aircraft like the Airbus A350 (above) and Boeing 787.”

In selecting Qantas as the world’s safest airline for 2023, AirlineRatings.com editors noted that over its 100-year operational history the world’s oldest continuously operating airline has amassed an amazing record of firsts in operations and safety and is now accepted as the industry’s most experienced airline.

According to Thomas, the yardsticks used in selecting the airlines include analysing crashes over five years, serious incidents over two years, audits from aviation’s governing bodies and lead associations; fleet age, expert analysis of pilot training, and COVID protocols in making their determinations.

“However all airlines have incidents every day, and many are aircraft or engine manufacture issues, not airline operational problems. It is the way the flight crew handles these incidents that determines a good airline from an unsafe one,” Thomas added.