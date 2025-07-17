Airline operators commend FG for boosting industry growth

THE Federal Government, through the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo (SAN), is set to empower Nigerian airlines by providing access to dry-leased aircraft.

This development commended by Airline Operators, operating under the aegis of the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) as the gestor is expected to boost the growth and sustainability of local airlines in Nigeria.

According to the AON, the initiative was a landmark development that will enable operators to grow their fleets with greater ease and affordability.

The AON has commended the minister for his exceptional dedication to the growth and sustainability of local airlines in Nigeria.

The association, speaking through its Deputy Chairman, Allen Onyema, described Keyamo as “God-sent to Nigeria’s aviation industry,” acknowledging his proactive, reform-driven leadership since assuming office in August 2023.

The minister’s five-point agenda for repositioning Nigeria’s aviation industry has been instrumental in supporting the growth and sustenance of local airline businesses.

The AON also praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for backing the Minister’s efforts and giving him the marching orders to improve the lot of indigenous airlines.

The association expressed optimism that the industry is on a trajectory of sustainable growth under the current administration, commending the Federal Government for seeking ways to address the capacity challenges faced by local airlines.

The provision of dry-leased aircraft to Nigerian airlines is expected to have a significant impact on the industry’s growth and competitiveness.

And with access to modern and efficient aircraft, airlines will be able to increase their capacity, improve their services, and compete more effectively in the global market.

The AON has reaffirmed its commitment to collaborating with the Ministry to achieve global competitiveness, safety, and reliability in the Nigerian aviation sector.

The association’s praise for Keyamo’s leadership is as a result of his viewed dedication to the growth and development of Nigeria’s aviation industry.

With the Minister’s reforms and the Federal Government’s support, the industry may be in the track to sustainable growth and increased global competitiveness.