Airline Chief commends FG for signing new air transport pacts

The recent signing of Bilateral Air Services Agreements (BASA) between Nigeria, the United States, India and Rwanda by President Mohammadu Buhari has started attracting commendations across the sector.

Commenting on the development, the Vice Chairman of Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) and the Chairman of Air Peace airline, Mr Allen Onyema described the signing of the air transport agreement as yet another testimony of the commitment of the Buhari-led government to the growth of the domestic aviation industry.

“This couldn’t have happened at a better time than now that the domestic industry requires all the support to stay afloat. It is most commendable and I promise Mr President that the gains thereof shall be fully harnessed. With this, the President has effectively pushed the ball in the court of domestic airline operators and I want to use this opportunity to call on my colleagues to rally to savour the full benefits of these agreements.”

He thanked the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika for all the groundwork that culminated in the signing of these agreements.

“His determination to raise the local bar is palpable. I can say for sure that the era of lopsidedness against Nigeria in international aviation is over. What Mr President has done is a call for local operators to build capacity and remain competitive in the global air space. This shall increase job opportunities and ancillary benefits to the domestic economy. I thank you, Mr President, for this patriotic masterstroke”, the airline Chief added.

