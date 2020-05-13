Airlift of 200 Nigerians stranded in Canada on Thursday postponed, new date uncertain

About 200 Nigerian citizens stranded in Canada hoping to return home on Thursday will have to wait as their evacuation flight has been postponed.

The Nigeria High Commission in Ottawa, which is organising the flight, announced the postponement in a statement, citing “logistics issues” beyond its control.

It specifically blamed the inability of Air Peace – the chosen carrier – to secure “overflight and landing permits” from the Canadian authorities on time.

“These challenges are as a result of the fact that Air Peace is flying this route for the first time.

“The high commission opted for Air Peace because the air fare was relatively more affordable compared to the offers of other airlines that were contacted.

“This is coupled with the fact that only Air Peace had agreed to convey the evacuees from more than one location in Canada,” the mission stated.

It said a new date would be announced as soon as the airline secured the clearance from the Canadian authorities.

The plane, a Boeing 777 aircraft, was scheduled to fly from Lagos to convey the passengers from two locations in Canada, namely Toronto and Alberta.

According to the flight schedule, the plane was expected to pick the first set from the Pearson International Airport, Toronto.

From there it would fly to the Calgary International Airport, Alberta, a distance of 2,915 kilometres, to pick the second set of passengers.

The prospective passengers had been given until Tuesday to book the special flight directly with the airline.