Airforce promotes 107 officers including spokesman

The Air Force Council have approved the promotion of 107, senior officers to their rank in the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

The promotion according to a statement signed by Wing Commander Basey Okon, Acting Deputy Director, for Director of Public Relations and Information, said 16 Air Commodores were promoted to the rank of Air Vice Marshal (AVM), 31 Group Captains promoted to the rank of Air Cdre, 27 Wing Commanders promoted to the rank of Group Captain and 33 Squadron Leaderspromoted to the rank of Wing Commanders.

According to the statement, “among the newly promoted Air Vice Marshall is the Director of Public Relations and Information, Ibikunle Daramola, Managing director NAF Holdings, Uchechi Nwagwu and Kurotimi Obidake.

“The Air Force Council (AFC) yesterday, 26 November 2020, approved the promotion of a total of 107 senior officers to the next higher ranks in the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

” The affected Senior Officers comprise 16 Air Commodores (Air Cdres) who were promoted to the rank of Air Vice Marshal (AVM), 31 Group Captains (Gp Capts) who were promoted to the rank of Air Cdre, 27 Wing Commanders (Wg Cdrs) promoted to the rank of Gp Capt and 33 Squadron Leaders (Sqn Ldrs) promoted to the rank of Wg Cdr.

“Those promoted to the rank of AVM include, Air Cdres Abraham Adole, Tajudeen Yusuf, Ibikunle Daramola, Uchechi Nwagwu, Sani Rabe, Kurotimi Obidake, Nanjul Kumzhi, Kabiru Aliyu, Akanbi Salami, Kabir Umar, Barisi Keenam, Sunday Ogba, Abiola Amodu, Pam Chollom, Mfon Ekpoh and Garba Abubakar.

“Among those promoted from the rank of Gp Capt to Air Cdre are Garba Jibia, Adebayo Bamidele, Christopher Akpa, Ekele Odekina, Emmanuel Iduh, Sylvester Eyoma, Sampson Eyekosi, Osichinaka Ubadike, Patrick Edem, Garuba Bello, Mukhtar Umar, Olujames Salami, Nosiru Folaji, and Emmanuel Ukpong. Others promoted to the rank of Air Cdre include David Dickson, Celestine Akubue, Tiyanu Kamla, Yayirus Lapips, Zakari Dangaji, Musa Abdullahi, Francis Ankeli, Abdullahi Madaki, Ugochukwu Ariahu, Mada Yushau, Ekongubong Akpabio, Isaiah Taiwo, Ali Tanko, Babatunde Bolarinwa, Ayodele Famuyiwa, Gbolahan Oremosu and Ikechukwu Ogbodo.

It stated that the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, on behalf of officers, airmen, airwomen and civilian staff of NAF, heartily congratulated the newly promoted senior officers and urged them to see the elevation as motivation to re-dedicate themselves towards more effective and efficient service delivery.

It further added that the newly promoted senior officers would be decorated with their new ranks at a later date.

