Airforce fighter jet kills two Katsina villagers, injures 14

Residents of Kunkunni village of Safana Local Government Area of Katsina State alleged that a fighter jet dropped a bomb, killing two people, while 14 others were injured.

Eyewitnesses told newsmen that the incident happened around 11 pm on Tuesday.

“The bandits passed by the southern part of the village with their herds of animals, but later we saw a bright light in the sky followed by a very thunderous sound.”

According to the source, “Later, we discovered that two people had died and some were injured.

“As I am talking to you, I just returned from the General Hospital Dutsinma and I left nine people in critical condition at the emergency section of the hospital.”

Also speaking on the development, a member representing Safana in the Katsina State House of Assembly, Abduljalal Haruna Runka, said a military fighter jet mistakenly dropped a bomb on Kunkunna village, where 14 people were injured.

“Yes, it was the Airforce fighter jet that dropped the bomb, and 14 people were injured. Eight were referred to the Federal Teaching Hospital Katsina due to their critical condition, but a woman has died among them, while the remaining six are still at the General Hospital Dutsinma,” he added.

According to the lawmaker, the bandits were in Kwanar Dutse for two days, and it was the same group that attacked President Buhar’s advance team.

At the time of filing the report, there was no official statement from the Airforce or the state government.

