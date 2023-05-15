The Senate Committee Chairperson on Aviation, Senator Biodun Olujimi has lamented that airfares in Nigeria are becoming too expensive and would discourage citizens from travelling by air.

Speaking on Monday in Abuja at the second edition of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) Conference, Olumiji said stakeholders should look into the high airfares in the country.

“Imagine, a few days ago, I paid N150,000 to fly from Abuja to Calabar. This is very high” she complained.

She appreciated the work done by all the Agencies in the Aviation sector. ‘”We have very young men as agency heads including the permanent secretary at the Ministry and there is this synergy amongst them, they work well together to ensure that the industry is placed on the pedestal for which we are looking at.

“There is a need for us to go further but more than anything else enforcement of whatever resolution that will come out of this conference must be done because our problem is in the implementation”.

Olujimi stated further that “I think this is also an opportunity for the stakeholders to address the issue of high airfares in the country because the industry will suffer if there is this very heavy increase in airfares.

“Yes, there are reasons why the airfares go up but there is also a need for us to have a balance for many people to embrace the aviation industry and that is key to the development of the industry,” she said.

On his part, the Managing Director of FAAN, Capt. Rabiu Yududu called for an investment partnership to grow revenue from the Aviation sector.

“We have a lot of land for investment. We have the airport vicinity, the landside and the terminals

“What we need is people to come and partner with us. Our business is not only to come to the airport but also fly and go back which brings aeronautical revenue. We have the non-aeronautical revenue. The landsides, the terminals and all the airport land.

“We want to be sustainable, we cannot rely on aeronautical revenue from the airline. We need to make full use of all facilities assets and resources that are the target” he stated.





