EUROPEAN aircraft manufacturing giant, Airbus has nominated Christian Scherer as its new Commercial Aircraft business CEO.

He is to be reporting to the Chief Executive Officer of the company, Guillaume Faury.

The nomination of Christian, according to Airbus will ensure dedicated operational focus for the business in challenging times, enabling the Airbus CEO to focus on the strategic, global and transformational agenda of Airbus.

His announcement has been described as a leadership evolution in the Executive Committee for the purpose of establishing a dedicated head at the helm of the Commercial Aircraft business.

Commenting on the development, the Airbus CEO declared “Since 2019, the leadership roles of Airbus and its Commercial Aircraft business have been combined, providing alignment and speed of execution during a period of multiple crises and change. Airbus has now put itself on a clear trajectory in line with its purpose of ‘Pioneering sustainable aerospace for a safe and united world.

“Empowering Christian in the Commercial Aircraft CEO role will enable us to reinforce focus on the success of our Commercial Aircraft business while allowing me to dedicate my time to steering Airbus in a complex and fast-evolving global environment.

“Christian and I have been working hand in hand over the last five years and we will continue to do so in this new configuration. I admire Christian’s business acumen and I’m happy to move forward with him to deliver on Airbus’ ambitions”, Guillaume Faury added.

In his response, the new Airbus Commercial Aircraft business CEO remarked: “It is an honour and a thrill to be called upon to lead our Commercial Aircraft business at such a critical time for our industry.

“I’ll put my passion and that of Team Airbus at the service of our customers to meet our operational objectives as we work to consolidate our success, continuously improve, and prepare the future of our products and services. As we do so, we will work closely with our partners and suppliers worldwide on our common roadmap to decarbonise aviation.”

Airbus however, said this new organisational set-up will be established in the next months in collaboration with the Company’s social partners, with a target go-live in project mode from January 1, 2024 onwards.