‘Air traffic controllers deserve kudos for ensuring safety in Nigeria’s airspace’

SAFETY has been identified not just as the watchword of Air Traffic Controllers, but also the basic prerequisite for increasing flight efficiency as exemplified by pilots and literally putting their own lives and the lives of their passengers in the hands of air traffic controllers.

Making this assertion was the president of the umbrella body of the air traffic controllers in the country, the Nigerian Air Traffic Controllers’ Association (NATCA), Mr Abayomi Agoro in his goodwill message to the members to commemorate the 2022 International Day of Air Traffic Controller in line with The day set aside as International Day of Air Traffic Controller to celebrate Air traffic controllers across the world.

According to Agoro, the heavy reliance on the voices of the air traffic control system manned by controllers globally has made them quite unique as professionals in the chain of duties in the aviation sector.

In celebrating the year 2022 day of the controllers which happened to be the 61st edition of the International Air Traffic controller Day, Agoro declared that all the members “have cause to look back with pride at our contributions to the aviation industry and the numerous achievements as a body of professionals saddled with the responsibility of directing air traffic on the ground at airport runways and taxiways; issuing landing and takeoff orders to pilots as well as monitoring the movement of planes through airspace. We deserve all the accolades for working hard to ensure safety in our air space.”

An updated statistics available in the country today indicated that Air Traffic Controllers work on schedule at 32 airports located in various parts of the country 9 of which are international airports; guiding about 100,000 flights and an upsurge in passenger traffic, with no fewer than 18 million passengers now travelling the Nigerian airspace in a year.

“There is never a time when the skies are not monitored by air traffic controllers. We work day and night, including weekends and holidays, to keep pilots and their passengers safe. We also direct planes during inclement weather and a variety of emergency situations.On National Air Traffic Controller Day, we recognize these dedicated professionals for the ingenuity and skill they use to safeguard the countrys reputation for aviation excellence.

“As we continue to discharge our safety duties, the International Air Traffic Controller Day, we should applaud ourselves for keeping Nigerias air travel system open, safe, and efficient.

The dutiful and diligent efforts members NATCA has consistently help to bolster the aviation industry and by extension the nations economy.We will continue to strive to ensure optimum output in the discharge of our duties as Air Traffic Controllers”.