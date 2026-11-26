The Aviation Safety Roundtable Initiative (ASRTI) has urged Nigerian aviation authorities and other critical infrastructure operators to strengthen contingency systems, emergency response coordination, and operational resilience to mitigate the impact of potential technology, power, and communications failures across the aviation sector.

ASRTI is a prominent non-governmental think tank and industry advocacy group made up of aviation professionals, executives, and stakeholders in Nigeria.

In its Advisory Note 11/2026, issued in Lagos on Thursday, November 26, 2026, and signed by its President, Air Commodore Ademola Onitiju, ASRTI warned that Nigeria must urgently review its preparedness for critical national infrastructure failures, citing recent disruptions to aviation operations in the United States as a reminder that even advanced aviation systems could be crippled by failures in essential infrastructure.

The group of aviation experts said its concern was not the causes of the recent US disruptions, which it said remained the responsibility of investigating authorities, but Nigeria’s capacity to respond to a similar incident and ensure aircraft already airborne remain safe while normal operations are restored.

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According to ASRTI, the vulnerability extends beyond air traffic management to communications, navigation and surveillance systems, airport power supply, telecommunications links, airline reservation and check-in platforms, weight-and-balance systems, passenger processing technologies, including vPass, and meteorological services.

It described the failure of critical infrastructure as a national security concern capable of triggering disruptions across aviation and other sectors of the economy.

“The risk is not limited to air traffic management. Communications, navigation and surveillance systems; airport power supply; telecommunications links; airline reservation, check-in and weight-and-balance systems; passenger processing systems such as vPass; and meteorological services are dependent on digital technology and energy systems that can fail.”

“The ART considers a failure of critical national infrastructure as a matter of national security concern, with effects that ripple beyond aviation into other sectors of the economy,” they stated.

ASRTI, therefore, called on the Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, the National Security Adviser, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), airlines, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and energy providers to develop a coordinated framework for aviation emergency preparedness and recovery.

The initiative recommended an independent assessment of backup power, communications, surveillance and data infrastructure to determine their capacity to sustain critical aviation operations during emergencies, as part of a broader Aviation Resilience Strategy.

It also advocated the elimination of single points of failure through alternative power sources, diversified telecommunications providers and transmission routes, as well as backup voice communication channels for critical aviation services.

On technology modernisation, ART cautioned aviation administrators against poorly managed system transitions, urging operators to run legacy and replacement systems concurrently and undertake comprehensive testing before switching over to new infrastructure.

The advisory also emphasised the need for recurrent training of air traffic controllers, air traffic safety electronics personnel, pilots and airline operational staff in manual and procedural fallback operations, supported by regular simulation exercises to test inter-agency coordination and emergency response capabilities.

ART further called for a review of the existing command-and-control framework for major aviation emergencies to accommodate emerging operational challenges and strengthen coordination among aviation agencies, airports, airlines, the military, telecommunications and power providers, and emergency management services.

It recommended periodic resilience tests and joint emergency exercises, with defined timelines for evaluating backup technological, energy and communications infrastructure and implementing lessons from such exercises.

The initiative also warned against emerging threats to aviation infrastructure, including cyberattacks, GPS interference, unauthorised drones and artificial intelligence-enabled cyber threats, particularly false or impersonated communications capable of compromising operational decision-making.

For long-term resilience, ASRTI proposed independent critical utilities master plans for airports and air navigation facilities, periodic reviews of contingency plans every two to three years, and clearly defined procedures for public communication, information sharing and passenger recovery during national emergencies.

On plan for the long term, the group advised, “develop independent critical utilities master plans for airports and air navigation facilities, review contingency plans every two to three years, and implement clear public communication, information sharing and passenger recovery procedures for national emergencies.”

The initiative, however, acknowledged existing efforts by aviation agencies and operators, expressing readiness to support stakeholders with professional expertise in strengthening the industry’s emergency preparedness framework.

The advisory said the objective was to build an aviation system capable of sustaining safe operations, recovering quickly from disruptions and protecting lives and public confidence.

It would be recalled that on November 13, 2026, there was a recent flight disruption in the United States which was primarily a telecommunications network instability affecting the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) air traffic control infrastructure.

Consequently, the FAA imposed a nationwide ground stop after instability in its telecommunications network disrupted data transmission supporting air traffic control communications and radar feeds.

The disruption lasted approximately four hours and 45 minutes, forcing the suspension of departures across the country.

The incident exposed the vulnerability of an ageing air traffic control communications infrastructure undergoing technological transition from legacy systems to newer digital and fibre-optic networks.