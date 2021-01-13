Air Task Force neautralizes scores of Boko Haram fighters, destroys their gun-trucks in Borno ― DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Wednesday said that the Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has dealt another blow on Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) operating in the North East of the Country with the destruction of no fewer than three gun trucks and neutralization of several insurgents at Mainok in Borno State.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major General John Eneche.

Gen Eneche explained that the air operation was executed on Tuesday following intelligence reports indicating that the bandits in several gun trucks, were traversing the Jakana-Mainok axis of the state.

He stated that “accordingly, the Air Task Force scrambled NAF helicopter gunships to engage the convoy of BHT gun trucks and logistics vehicles.”

According to him, “the helicopters delivered accurate hits in the target area, resulting in the destruction of the BHT vehicles, some of which were seen engulfed in flames. Several of the terrorists were also eliminated in the process”

He assured that the Armed Forces of Nigeria would not relent until all enemies of the nation were neutralised and normalcy was restored to all troubled zones of the country.

